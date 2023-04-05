Discovery World on Market opens its doors to the public | News, Sports, Jobs





PARKERSBURG – Discovery World on Market officially opened to the public Sunday after a number of soft openings took place over the past month.

“I’ve seen grandparents with their children and grandchildren, I’ve seen young parents, I’ve seen people with disabilities who are all able to use our entire museum.” said education manager Jill McDonald. “I saw people gathering in a safe place, I saw children just smiling, wet from the river. It’s just a place of joy and fun.”

McDonald said there were probably over 300 people who came down to experience the children’s museum on Sunday.

“We had so many soft openings that we helped reduce that number today,” McDonald said. “But I’m sure it’s just going to keep (growing).”

Parkersburg residents Derick and Sandipa Wolfe brought their 21-month-old son Dawson to play and learn with the hands-on children’s museum.

“It’s crazy to think that Parkersburg has a place like this.” Derick said.

Sandipa said this will be an incredible place of learning for her son and they plan to bring it back.

“He gets to learn and play with all these kids of different ages.” She said. “He obviously likes it. He doesn’t even know we’re here anymore.”

Over the past two years, the former Masonic Temple at Ninth and Market streets has been transformed into a museum geared toward children ages 0-8, focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) topics. . Many of the exhibits are tailored to the local area.

“The river only has animals that you would experience here in West Virginia.” McDonald said. “It’s to teach them about the river system we live near.”

McDonald said there are plans to have camps, special events and even a theater.

“We have many plans for this country,” McDonald said. “It will be a community center to help kids of all backgrounds learn and love science and STEAM”

Discovery World will be open to the public Wednesday through Sunday, with Mondays and Tuesdays reserved for school field trips. People are encouraged to check the website at dwonmarket.org as hours may change for the first few months until the best schedule is found.

“We’re trying to see what our traffic flow will be and when the busiest times are,” McDonald said. “We will try to work our schedule around what is needed. And we are growing. I think we will grow in hours over time.”

McDonald said Discovery World on Market offers the same quality as locations in larger cities without having to travel to them.

“Plus, we have great shows and stages where kids can play.” McDonald said. “I think they will be overwhelmed when they get here with the sheer volume of learning opportunities.”

Admission is $8 for children, $7 for adults and $6 for seniors. Annual family memberships are available at $100 for two parents and up to four children, with grandparent plans for two grandparents and up to four grandchildren at $75.

Douglass Huxley can be reached at dhuxley@newsandsentinel.com