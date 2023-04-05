Rising labor costs predict depressed margins for US Airlines, according to Moody’s





Contract renewals with pilots and other unionized workers, inflationary wage increases for non-union employees and delays in rebuilding staffing levels since travel began its steady recovery in mid-2021 have all led to increased costs jobs for US airlines, according to a published report. Thursday from Moody’s Investors Service. The credit rating and research agency sees total labor costs for the eight U.S. airlines it estimates rising 19 percent in 2023 and another 8 percent in 2024 as the low U.S. unemployment rate continues to create staffing and labor cost hurdles – as well as a mandatory retirement age of 65 for pilots unless Congress passes legislation to raise the age limit to 67. Moody’s projects combined revenue for the eight airlines — namely United, Delta, American, Southwest, JetBlue, Spirit, Hawaiian and Allegiant — to reach $212 billion this year, or 13 percent more than the $187 billion they generated in 2022. As airlines continue to experience strong summer demand, capacity shortages caused by a lack of aircraft, spare parts, maintenance capacity and labor will help support ticket prices well into 2024, even if a recession begins and slows demand, said the author of the report. , Moody’s head of investor services, Jonathan Root. However, the price elasticity of demand over economic cycles will prove what he called the ultimate arbiter of the industry’s ability to cover rising costs. Although Moody’s expects the total operating margin for the eight U.S. airlines to rise to 7.1 percent this year from 4.1 percent in 2022, higher labor costs will limit growth in operating margins. The report projects operating margins to average 5.6 percent, with a high of 9.7 percent for Allegiant and a low of -1 percent for Spirit Airlines. Absent sharp increases in pilot pay, the airlines’ collective operating margin in 2023 would be around 10 percent. Moody’s projections assume wage increases across all airline job groups this year, including a 19 percent increase for pilots and 5 percent for all other employees. Separately, Moody’s believes airline fuel costs will decrease due to downward pressure on oil prices and the potential for widening of refinery spreads – the difference between the purchase price of crude oil and the selling price of refined oil. refined – to decline in 2023 as global refinery capacity increases modestly. Brent crude averaged $101 a barrel in 2022 versus $64 in 2019. Brent was trading at around $76 a barrel on March 28. Moody’s per-gallon fuel price assumptions imply an average Brent price of $93 per barrel for 2023. The agency now assumes an average price per gallon of $3.07 for 2023, up from $3.47 in 2022. With fuel accounting for 27 percent of U.S. airline revenue in 2022, the price of Brent and the spread of jet fuel cracks affect operating profits throughout the year, the report said. The eight U.S. airlines rated by the company used 14.7 billion gallons in 2022, up from 16.9 billion in 2019. Moody’s projects fuel consumption of 16.6 billion gallons in 2023.

