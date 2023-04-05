Connect with us

International

Feldman is known for supporting Israel’s bonds at the international conference Local News

Feldman is known for supporting Israel’s bonds at the international conference Local News

 


When Pepper Pike’s Barry Feldman received his first bond in Israel from his grandparents for his 10th birthday, it began a lifetime of support that led to him being honored at the 2023 Israel Bonds International Leadership Conference.

Feldman was among 11 honorees recognized at a special dinner hosted by Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC. The dinner took place during the March 12-14 conference as Israel Bonds’ national and international board and council members gathered to celebrate Israel’s upcoming 75th birthday.

This is my first time attending the International Leadership Conference, Feldman told the Cleveland Jewish News on April 4. It was a wonderful experience to be honored at the Israeli Embassy as well.

Feldman, a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors, said the Cleveland community was well represented at the conference. As Feldman received the Israel Bonds Israel@75 Medal, he said he was moved to participate in Israel’s anniversary, highlighting how the Jewish state has grown over a short span of 75 years, particularly in technology, agriculture and medicine.

It was a very positive, exciting feeling to be together with a group of individuals across the country who have such a passion and desire for the State of Israel and support the State of Israel Bonds, Feldman, a member of the Bnai Jeshurun ​​Congress at Pepper Pike said of the conference.







Rosie HaMotzi.jpg

Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim, chairman of the national rabbinical council of Israel Bonds leads the hamotzi.


Photo / Israel Bonds


In addition to supporting the State of Israel and Israel Bonds, Feldman serves on the national board of the American Friends of Magen David Adom, the executive boards of Congregation Bnai Jeshurun ​​and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, the Cleveland chapter of the Jewish National Fund-USA, Cleveland Play House and University Hospitals Artistic Council.

I think we have an obligation and an opportunity as Diaspora Jews to support Israel as a Jewish homeland for Jews around the world, he said. It is a safe place and it is a good place for Jews. In terms of supporting Israel’s state bonds, I think it’s important because it supports Israel’s infrastructure. I think it is an opportunity for every Jew to be able to support Israel, not an obligation.

Other honorees at the conference included father and son, Jerry L. and Steven B. Cohen, Harvey and Paula Allen, Adrian and Ilene P. Grant, Uri and Sharon Sasson, Laura S. Stein and Norman Taplin.







Beth w Ambassador Gilad Erdan.jpg

Beth Lockshin, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan and Tom Lockshin


Photo / Israel Bonds


The International Leadership Conference on Israel Bonds has special meaning this year as we mark the 75th anniversary of the independence of the Jewish, democratic State of Israel, Herzog said in a press release congratulating the honorees. This year we also mark the 75th anniversary of the unique alliance between Israel and the United States of America, our closest ally. In its 75 years of existence, the State of Israel has been propelled to success by a number of important supporters and organizations, and one of the key ones is Israel Bonds. Maybe it’s become a cliché, but it’s true when they say, it takes a village. Our village consists of (these) honorable people and I want to take this opportunity to congratulate and thank each and every one of you.

Chairman of the Board of Israel Bonds National and International, Howard L. Goldstein, also congratulated the honorees.







2. Howard L. Goldstein, Barry Feldman, Michael Herzog, Dani Naveh.png

Israel Bonds National and International Chairman Howard L. Goldstein, from left, Barry Feldman, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog and Israel Bonds President and CEO Dani Naveh at the Israel Bonds International Conference in Washington, DC


Photo / Israel Bonds


As someone who has been involved in Israel bonds for more than 40 years, it is a pleasure to honor these outstanding advocates for the Jewish state, Goldstein said in the release. Each of them has an incredible passion for Israel and defines what it means to be an exemplary secular leader. Together, we saw Israel achieve the impossible and were eager to see what other triumphs lay ahead for the next 75 years.

Dani Naveh, president and CEO of Israel Bonds, called Feldman a role model as he spoke about him and the other honorees.

We are very proud of Barry Feldman, Naveh said in the release. He is a model for unconditional support for the State of Israel and its people. Our honorees play a crucial role in Israel’s bond campaigns, with their support and valuable presentations, which enable Israelis to rapidly evolve into a global leader in cutting-edge technologies, making a financial investment at personal. This winning proposition offered by Israel Bonds is ready to stand the test of time.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.clevelandjewishnews.com/news/local_news/feldman-recognized-for-israel-bonds-support-at-international-conference/article_d1c4b352-d3aa-11ed-8ae3-3735e866d2c9.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: