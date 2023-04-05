Feldman is known for supporting Israel’s bonds at the international conference Local News

When Pepper Pike’s Barry Feldman received his first bond in Israel from his grandparents for his 10th birthday, it began a lifetime of support that led to him being honored at the 2023 Israel Bonds International Leadership Conference.

Feldman was among 11 honorees recognized at a special dinner hosted by Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC. The dinner took place during the March 12-14 conference as Israel Bonds’ national and international board and council members gathered to celebrate Israel’s upcoming 75th birthday.

This is my first time attending the International Leadership Conference, Feldman told the Cleveland Jewish News on April 4. It was a wonderful experience to be honored at the Israeli Embassy as well.

Feldman, a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors, said the Cleveland community was well represented at the conference. As Feldman received the Israel Bonds Israel@75 Medal, he said he was moved to participate in Israel’s anniversary, highlighting how the Jewish state has grown over a short span of 75 years, particularly in technology, agriculture and medicine.

It was a very positive, exciting feeling to be together with a group of individuals across the country who have such a passion and desire for the State of Israel and support the State of Israel Bonds, Feldman, a member of the Bnai Jeshurun ​​Congress at Pepper Pike said of the conference.

In addition to supporting the State of Israel and Israel Bonds, Feldman serves on the national board of the American Friends of Magen David Adom, the executive boards of Congregation Bnai Jeshurun ​​and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, the Cleveland chapter of the Jewish National Fund-USA, Cleveland Play House and University Hospitals Artistic Council.

I think we have an obligation and an opportunity as Diaspora Jews to support Israel as a Jewish homeland for Jews around the world, he said. It is a safe place and it is a good place for Jews. In terms of supporting Israel’s state bonds, I think it’s important because it supports Israel’s infrastructure. I think it is an opportunity for every Jew to be able to support Israel, not an obligation.

Other honorees at the conference included father and son, Jerry L. and Steven B. Cohen, Harvey and Paula Allen, Adrian and Ilene P. Grant, Uri and Sharon Sasson, Laura S. Stein and Norman Taplin.

The International Leadership Conference on Israel Bonds has special meaning this year as we mark the 75th anniversary of the independence of the Jewish, democratic State of Israel, Herzog said in a press release congratulating the honorees. This year we also mark the 75th anniversary of the unique alliance between Israel and the United States of America, our closest ally. In its 75 years of existence, the State of Israel has been propelled to success by a number of important supporters and organizations, and one of the key ones is Israel Bonds. Maybe it’s become a cliché, but it’s true when they say, it takes a village. Our village consists of (these) honorable people and I want to take this opportunity to congratulate and thank each and every one of you.

Chairman of the Board of Israel Bonds National and International, Howard L. Goldstein, also congratulated the honorees.

As someone who has been involved in Israel bonds for more than 40 years, it is a pleasure to honor these outstanding advocates for the Jewish state, Goldstein said in the release. Each of them has an incredible passion for Israel and defines what it means to be an exemplary secular leader. Together, we saw Israel achieve the impossible and were eager to see what other triumphs lay ahead for the next 75 years.

Dani Naveh, president and CEO of Israel Bonds, called Feldman a role model as he spoke about him and the other honorees.

We are very proud of Barry Feldman, Naveh said in the release. He is a model for unconditional support for the State of Israel and its people. Our honorees play a crucial role in Israel’s bond campaigns, with their support and valuable presentations, which enable Israelis to rapidly evolve into a global leader in cutting-edge technologies, making a financial investment at personal. This winning proposition offered by Israel Bonds is ready to stand the test of time.