Results of the 52nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council

As we mark the 75ththanniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and 30thanniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Program of Action this year, the United States will continue to place its commitment to multilateral engagement and human rights at the center of US foreign policy. At the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) (27 February 4 April), the United States worked with allies and civil society partners to ensure that the work and outcomes of the Council reflect and reinforce values, aspirations and universal norms that have supported the UN System for decades. Our commitment focused on ensuring greater emphasis on pressing human rights concerns and building collective action and capacity building to address them.

During this session, the United States advanced human rights priorities, particularly those focusing on the human rights situations in Belarus, Burma, and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), as well as in:

Renewal of the mandate of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) for Ukraine: The United States worked with Ukraine and cross-regional partners to renew the mandate of the COI that was first established in March 2022 to investigate human rights violations and abuses and violations of international humanitarian law in the context of the Russian war against Ukraine. The COI has already provided critical and credible reporting, including the finding that Russian authorities have committed war crimes such as the illegal transfer and deportation of children. The United States was proud to co-sponsor the resolution to renew the mandate of the COIs to help the Commission continue its work to analyze evidence and inform accountability efforts.

Renewal of the mandate of the South Sudan Human Rights Commission: The United States is part of the lead group for this resolution, and the Commission’s contributions to accountability and transitional justice are more important than ever, given the ongoing serious human rights violations and the two-year extension of its transitional period by of governments without achieving anything concrete. progress.

Renewal of the mandate of the Special Rapporteur (SR) on the situation of human rights in Iran: SR’s work is particularly important given the Iranian regimes months of brutal acts of violence against peaceful protesters defending the rights of women and girls, as well as freedom of expression for the Iranian people.

Renewal of the UN Commission of Inquiry (COI) on the human rights situation in Syria:COI continues to accurately document the widespread human rights violations and abuses in Syria committed by the Assad regime and other parties to the conflict. Consistent and reliable reporting is essential to countering disinformation and advancing accountability for atrocities committed. The United States is part of the lead group and co-sponsored this resolution.

Promotion and Protection of Human Rights in Nicaragua: We supported the renewal of the two-year mandate of the Group of Experts on Human Rights for Nicaragua and will continue to strengthen the international community’s efforts to hold the Ortega-Murillo regime accountable for human rights abuses and repression of civil society.

United States tooco-sponsoredRESOLUTIONSon cooperation with Georgia, Freedom of religion or belief, Freedom of thought and expression (including online), Realization in all countries of economic, social and cultural rights, promotion of human rights and sustainable development objectives, and human rights and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.

In addition, we co-sponsored resolutions that renewed the mandates of the Special Rapporteurs on human rights defenders, minority issues, the human rights of migrants, child sexual exploitation, contemporary forms of racism, torture and the Independent Expert on Housing Appropriate.

Item 7 of the agenda:The United States continues to oppose all actions under HRC Agenda Item 7, which unfairly singles out Israel. We voted against all resolutions unjustifiably targeting Israel, including one under Agenda Item 2 on Accountability and Human Rights and three resolutions under Agenda Item 7.

Protection of Civil Society: During this session, the United States stood united with members of civil society and defended their right to speak at the Council, regardless of the topic. Human rights defenders and NGOs are critical to the promotion and protection of human rights, and we were shocked to see numerous repressive transnational efforts by some states to silence their voices.

Joint statements:In addition to leading a joint statement on behalf of the Online Freedom Coalition reiterating a shared commitment to promoting and protecting Internet freedom, the United States signed joint statements on International Women’s Day, Resonating the Thoughts and Values ​​of the Mahatma Gandhi on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Indigenous Human Rights Defenders, repression and use of the death penalty in Iran, support for the UN Voluntary Fund for Victims of Torture, women and girls in Afghanistan, SOGI (Orientation Sexuality and Gender Identity) Group of Friends, Human Children Rights Defenders, Responsibility to Protect and the Role of Human Rights Defenders, Academic Freedom, Countering Disinformation and Commemorating the International Day Against Racism, as well as Human Rights situations People in Haiti, Nicaragua and Sri Lanka. The United States also supported numerous joint statements condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine, including joint statements focusing on accountability, the IOC’s findings on Ukraine, the impact of wars on children, and Russian authorities arbitrarily arresting civilians Ukrainians, including Ukrainian mayors.

Through resolutions, joint statements, and interactive dialogues, the United States made progresslanguage to increase equality and inclusionincluding in relation to women and girls in all their diversity, internally displaced persons, LGBTQI+ persons, persons with disabilities, indigenous persons, members of ethnic and religious minority groups, and members of other marginalized groups and vulnerable.

Side events:The United States co-sponsored and participated in side events focused on accountability for international crimes and serious human rights violations in Belarus; political prisoners in Russia; Justice for Daesh atrocities; some events on the fight against anti-Semitism; Disability support and care systems; Human rights in the DPRK; Disability, Torture and Recovery; countering disinformation; The Role of Assisted Technology in the Promotion of Education; Gender-based violence against women and LGBTQI+ persons in Nicaragua; and Education in Afghanistan. The United States also co-sponsored numerous side events focused on Russia’s war against Ukraine and related impacts on human rights and accountability efforts.