International
Results of the 52nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council
As we mark the 75ththanniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and 30thanniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Program of Action this year, the United States will continue to place its commitment to multilateral engagement and human rights at the center of US foreign policy. At the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) (27 February 4 April), the United States worked with allies and civil society partners to ensure that the work and outcomes of the Council reflect and reinforce values, aspirations and universal norms that have supported the UN System for decades. Our commitment focused on ensuring greater emphasis on pressing human rights concerns and building collective action and capacity building to address them.
During this session, the United States advanced human rights priorities, particularly those focusing on the human rights situations in Belarus, Burma, and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), as well as in:
Renewal of the mandate of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) for Ukraine: The United States worked with Ukraine and cross-regional partners to renew the mandate of the COI that was first established in March 2022 to investigate human rights violations and abuses and violations of international humanitarian law in the context of the Russian war against Ukraine. The COI has already provided critical and credible reporting, including the finding that Russian authorities have committed war crimes such as the illegal transfer and deportation of children. The United States was proud to co-sponsor the resolution to renew the mandate of the COIs to help the Commission continue its work to analyze evidence and inform accountability efforts.
Renewal of the mandate of the South Sudan Human Rights Commission: The United States is part of the lead group for this resolution, and the Commission’s contributions to accountability and transitional justice are more important than ever, given the ongoing serious human rights violations and the two-year extension of its transitional period by of governments without achieving anything concrete. progress.
Renewal of the mandate of the Special Rapporteur (SR) on the situation of human rights in Iran: SR’s work is particularly important given the Iranian regimes months of brutal acts of violence against peaceful protesters defending the rights of women and girls, as well as freedom of expression for the Iranian people.
Renewal of the UN Commission of Inquiry (COI) on the human rights situation in Syria:COI continues to accurately document the widespread human rights violations and abuses in Syria committed by the Assad regime and other parties to the conflict. Consistent and reliable reporting is essential to countering disinformation and advancing accountability for atrocities committed. The United States is part of the lead group and co-sponsored this resolution.
Promotion and Protection of Human Rights in Nicaragua: We supported the renewal of the two-year mandate of the Group of Experts on Human Rights for Nicaragua and will continue to strengthen the international community’s efforts to hold the Ortega-Murillo regime accountable for human rights abuses and repression of civil society.
United States tooco-sponsoredRESOLUTIONSon cooperation with Georgia, Freedom of religion or belief, Freedom of thought and expression (including online), Realization in all countries of economic, social and cultural rights, promotion of human rights and sustainable development objectives, and human rights and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.
In addition, we co-sponsored resolutions that renewed the mandates of the Special Rapporteurs on human rights defenders, minority issues, the human rights of migrants, child sexual exploitation, contemporary forms of racism, torture and the Independent Expert on Housing Appropriate.
Item 7 of the agenda:The United States continues to oppose all actions under HRC Agenda Item 7, which unfairly singles out Israel. We voted against all resolutions unjustifiably targeting Israel, including one under Agenda Item 2 on Accountability and Human Rights and three resolutions under Agenda Item 7.
Protection of Civil Society: During this session, the United States stood united with members of civil society and defended their right to speak at the Council, regardless of the topic. Human rights defenders and NGOs are critical to the promotion and protection of human rights, and we were shocked to see numerous repressive transnational efforts by some states to silence their voices.
Joint statements:In addition to leading a joint statement on behalf of the Online Freedom Coalition reiterating a shared commitment to promoting and protecting Internet freedom, the United States signed joint statements on International Women’s Day, Resonating the Thoughts and Values of the Mahatma Gandhi on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Indigenous Human Rights Defenders, repression and use of the death penalty in Iran, support for the UN Voluntary Fund for Victims of Torture, women and girls in Afghanistan, SOGI (Orientation Sexuality and Gender Identity) Group of Friends, Human Children Rights Defenders, Responsibility to Protect and the Role of Human Rights Defenders, Academic Freedom, Countering Disinformation and Commemorating the International Day Against Racism, as well as Human Rights situations People in Haiti, Nicaragua and Sri Lanka. The United States also supported numerous joint statements condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine, including joint statements focusing on accountability, the IOC’s findings on Ukraine, the impact of wars on children, and Russian authorities arbitrarily arresting civilians Ukrainians, including Ukrainian mayors.
Through resolutions, joint statements, and interactive dialogues, the United States made progresslanguage to increase equality and inclusionincluding in relation to women and girls in all their diversity, internally displaced persons, LGBTQI+ persons, persons with disabilities, indigenous persons, members of ethnic and religious minority groups, and members of other marginalized groups and vulnerable.
Side events:The United States co-sponsored and participated in side events focused on accountability for international crimes and serious human rights violations in Belarus; political prisoners in Russia; Justice for Daesh atrocities; some events on the fight against anti-Semitism; Disability support and care systems; Human rights in the DPRK; Disability, Torture and Recovery; countering disinformation; The Role of Assisted Technology in the Promotion of Education; Gender-based violence against women and LGBTQI+ persons in Nicaragua; and Education in Afghanistan. The United States also co-sponsored numerous side events focused on Russia’s war against Ukraine and related impacts on human rights and accountability efforts.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.state.gov/outcomes-of-the-52nd-session-of-the-un-human-rights-council/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits the Southeast Pacific Rising Area – EMSC | WTVB | 1590 AM 95.5 FM
- Amazon, Microsoft could face UK antitrust scrutiny over cloud services.
- 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championship Final
- Violence erupts as Israeli police raid Jerusalem’s holy site
- Imran Khan unveils plan for allocating PTI tickets to contestants
- Centralized competition is a solution to closing the women’s hockey gap
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Indian textbooks purged of material the Narendra Modis party finds inconvenient
- April 6, start of the first modern Olympics
- US House leader, Taiwan president meet as China protests
- Manoj Bajpayee Admits Being Called Not Beautiful By Best Bollywood Actress
- EMSC – Southeast Pacific High Zone earthquake magnitude modified to 5.1