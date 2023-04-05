Marriott International launches new people brand ‘Be’ to grow and empower global workforce





For the 26thth For consecutive years, Marriott was named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For BETHESDA, Md., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: Tues.) announced that it is launching its new people brand, Be, as the company continues to focus on attracting and retaining the best talent around the world. The brand is being launched after Marriott was named one of Fortune Media’s Top Ten Companies and Great Place to Work 100 Best Companies to Work For. “For more than 95 years, Marriott has been committed to creating a culture of putting people first,” said Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Marriott International. “As we focus on strengthening our culture, expanding our global workforce and positioning the company for continued growth, we are excited to build our people-first culture with Be. We are proud to be an employer of choice for hundreds of thousands associates who wear the Marriott name badge around the world. Be will help us fulfill our purpose of connecting people through the power of travel by empowering and supporting our associates.” The Be Marriott brand will be launched globally across Marriott’s portfolio of over 8,300 properties and 30 brands. The brand will focus on three distinct pillars: start, be part, be. With the goal of attracting and retaining top talent, Be will empower associates to meet their career goals, further Marriott’s commitment to creating a culture of inclusion, and provide innovative opportunities to grew professionally and personally. The launch of Be is the next step in Marriott’s journey of associate investment. As a pioneer in the hospitality industry, Marriott was the first to build and launch a digital learning platform, offering associates access to a variety of foundational learning programs. The company was also one of the first to introduce a global wellness program over two decades ago, focused on educating the physical, mental and financial health of associates around the world. Marriott also offers its associates a variety of personal and professional growth opportunities focused on building resilience, agility and well-being with the goal of creating more curious, courageous and connected leaders to lead the company into the future and make a wider positive impact. at Marriott, our guests and our communities. “We are excited to launch Be as Marriott continues to invest in our associates and attract the best talent,” said Ty Breland, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Marriott International. “Being recognized as a top Fortune 100 company for more than twenty-five years reflects our commitment to our associates. Be will help us demonstrate that commitment as we get to know the whole person, build trust, respect, opportunity, equality and inclusion and provide tools and opportunities to help our associates grow.” Marriott launched Be to capture and promote its inclusive and welcoming culture and to attract talent to traditional and non-traditional roles in the hospitality industry. Be will highlight the vast opportunities within Marriott, from hotel operations and food and beverage to sales and marketing, systems engineering and technology roles. As global travel continues to remain strong, Marriott added over 200,000 associates worldwide last year. The company is continuing to invest in and grow its workforce in 2023, offering competitive pay, benefits and rewards, flexible scheduling, an increased retirement savings plan, a newly introduced employee stock purchase plan for the U.S. AND US Virgin Islands associates and discounted travel at 30 hotel brands in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. To learn more about Be and career opportunities at Marriott visit http://www.marriott.com/careers About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: Tues.) is based on Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and includes a portfolio of approximately 8,300 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly acclaimed travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.comand for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. Additionally, connect with us at Facebook and @MarriottIntl ​​at I tweet AND Instagram. SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

