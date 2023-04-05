ISSO Director Honored for Excellence in International Student Advising – 2023 – International Education – OU Magazine – News





David Archbold, director of Oakland University’s Office of International Students and Scholars, has been named the 2023 recipient of the Scott Cooper Award for Excellence in International Student Advising. Presented by the Michigan Association of International Educators (MAIE), the award recognizes an individual who has served in the field of international student service/advising for at least five years, demonstrating a commitment to receiving training as well as training others and showing exceptional commitment to student service. Archbold received the Cooper Award on March 16 at the 2023 MAIE Conference. He called the honor a confirmation that what I do as an international student advisor matters. It is my passion to work with and teach international students to adapt and succeed with the challenges that studying in the US can present,” he added. Tara Braun, director of international admissions and immigration at Calvin University, nominated Archbold for the award. (David) has served as a situational mentor to many MAIE members and is not afraid to share his thoughts on justice for students and people in the field, Braun wrote in a letter to the award selection committee. He is dedicated to creating an environment for his students to not only thrive, but have opportunities after graduation. Archbold has been advising international students for over 30 years. In his 22 years as director of Oaklands ISSO, he has mentored thousands of students, given nearly 100 presentations and 30 workshops at MAIE conferences, and presented at NAFSA: Association of International Educators Region V conferences. His presentation topics have included immigration, student recruitment, international campus initiatives and agency work. He has served MAIE in many capacities, including as chairman, and in 2017 was awarded MAIE’s David Horner Award for Outstanding Service. In addition, Archbold self-funded a $2,000 scholarship through MAIE to cover registration costs for support staff from Michigan universities to attend the MAIE Annual Conference. His enthusiasm for supporting international students is rooted in his philosophy and life experiences. I was an international student and intern in Germany, and I know how important it is in those situations to have the support of others who are genuinely interested in your success, Archbold said. I have a favorite quote from Gandhi, Be the change you want to see in the world, and I try to be that change. The Cooper Award was established in honor of Scott Cooper for his many years of dedicated service to the international student community and the legal profession at Michigan, and for his commitment to peer education in the areas of international student advising and regulatory affairs. Cooper has been active in MAIE, serving as chairman in 2003. I have known Scott Cooper for many years as a friend and colleague, and he has always been a mentor to me from the time we first met, Archbold said. The Michigan Association of International Educators brings together personnel from Michigan academic institutions, government, private agencies and interested individuals engaged in the international educational exchange of students and scholars for the purpose of providing optimal professional training and service. Learn more at Michiganaie.org.

