Condemnation of Donald Trumps: How the world reacted | Donald Trump News

The international reaction to the impeachment of former United States President Donald Trump is divided with some newspaper coverage focusing on the developments and others using heavy-handed headlines to illustrate where their audience stands on the issue.
Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in the indictment unsealed Tuesday in New York.
The Republican, who is running for president again in 2024, pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stemmed from a grand jury investigation into hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the U.S. election. 2016, which Trump won.
The indictment also accuses Trump of using a catch-and-kill scheme to deflect negative press, paying to suppress a janitor’s account of a child born out of wedlock and burying a story of another alleged extramarital affair believed to be life with Playboy model Karen McDougal.
First pages
The front pages of most UK newspapers were covered with pictures of Trump as he appeared in court. Some used catchy headlines, such as Trump in the eye of Stormy in the Mirror and Trump in the dock in The Times.
German newspapers slammed Trump with Tagesspiegel using the headline Nothing but the truth? in a piece about Trumps fraudulent claims history.
The new German magazine, Der Spiegel, published a column entitled He had arrived.
After escaping the wheels of justice for so long with an endless repertoire of deceptions, tricks and lies, he [Trump] now finds himself equal before the law after all, the column said.
Der Spiegel also published another piece to compare Trump’s love of the spotlight and his already difficult legal status in an article titled The Courtroom, His New Stage.
Spanish newspaper El Pas broke the news with its headline Trump charged with 34 crimes along with an image of the former president and his lawyers inside a New York court.
Italy’s lOpinione was the most opinionated, leading with Trump’s longest-running headline of the day after devoting most of its front page to a photo of the former reality TV star.
Political benefits
Several newspapers highlighted what they described as the political benefits of the arrest.
In an editorial last week, French newspaper Le Monde wrote: Replaying the broken record that invariably portrays him as the victim of a witch hunt and a deep-state conspiracy, Trump is forcing his camp to take sides .
Similarly, Brazilian newspaper O Globo published an article titled Trump turns bank on ballot box after criminal indictment with the paper describing how his advisers saw the case and the media attention as a lucrative campaign advertisement and fundraising boost in the Internet.
While Chinese state-controlled media did not cover the court case on their front pages, the Russian daily Izvestia led its coverage of the accusation against Trump with quotes from Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who called the arrest a crisis of liberalism.
This is when the system, which is declared absolutely free, ends up devouring or denying itself, she said.
Sadly, it will be very difficult for US Foreign Policy to use arguments such as democracy and free and fair elections, or to try to condemn political persecution in other countries, from now on. https://t.co/HQTv0vUuA2
Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 31, 2023
In an opinion piece in Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post, a writer said China is laughing at the irony of holding democracy summits in the US while putting a former president on trial.
The Global Times, a state-backed nationalist tabloid, published quotes from experts saying the case further revealed the dysfunction of the US political system amid increasingly extreme political polarization.
World leaders
Several world leaders have also commented on social networks. El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, asked how the world would react if a Salvadoran opposition presidential candidate were similarly accused of financial wrongdoing.
In a tweet, Bukele also said: Think what you will about former President Trump and the reasons why he is being impeached.
But imagine if this happened in any other country, where a government arrested the main opposition candidate. The ability of the United States to use democracy as foreign policy is gone.
Think what you will about former President Trump and the grounds for which he is being impeached.
But imagine if this happened in any other country, where a government arrested the main opposition candidate.
The ability of the United States to use democracy as foreign policy is gone. https://t.co/svdFxtaf4q
Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 4, 2023
Separately, Hungary’s far-right leader Viktor Orban tweeted ahead of Trump’s court appearance: Keep fighting, Mr. President! We are with you.
Keep fighting, Mr. President! We are with you, @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/EZFMYHDRzl
Viktor Orban (@PM_ViktorOrban) April 3, 2023
