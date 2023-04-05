Increased fees for some sports at Tampa International Airport





TAMPA, Fla. It’s about to get more expensive to park in some spots Tampa International Airport. The maximum daily rate for economy parking will increase by $2, raising the total for 24 hours of parking there from $12 to $14. Hourly rates will not be affected. What you need to know Fees for some parking areas at Tampa International Airport are going up

The cheapest TPA parking rates can be found online at park.tampaairport.com

The cheapest TPA parking rates can be found online at park.tampaairport.com Airport officials said the increase is due to inflation and facility expansion costs. Officials said inflation has affected both the airport and the Bay Area at a higher rate than in many other major airport markets. Unit labor costs have increased 14% since before the pandemic, and operating costs for the parking facility over the next 12 years are estimated to be $72 million, according to an airport release. To help address those costs, the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors on Thursday approved a parking rate adjustment for TPA’s Economy Parking Garage. The Airports Economy Parking Garage is a superior value for our guests compared to other major airports, said Laurie Noyes, TPA Vice President of Concessions and Commercial Parking. We offer travelers a clean, modern parking garage that’s a quick train ride from the Main Terminal, rather than a remote lot that can only be reached by waiting for a bus. However, airport parking fees remain cheaper online. The cheapest TPA parking rates can be found in advance, online at park.tampaairport.com. The online booking site, which launched in 2021, allows travelers to book a parking space up to a year in advance.

