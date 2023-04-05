Wilkes University Marks International Transgender Day of Visibility with Flag Raising – Wilkes News





31 Wilkes University hosted a flag-raising ceremony in honor of International Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31. The event, organized by the student-led Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA), featured remarks by Greg Cant, president of Wilkes University, and Helen H. Davis, associate professor of English and GSA advisor, as well as students Morgan Steiner, Aster Rowland and Taylor Mattei. GSA engages in ongoing education about gender and sexuality, provides support and resources, fosters an equitable campus environment, and hosts fun, engaging events for people of all genders and sexual orientations, including their intersectional identities. At the flag raising, Steiner, GSA president, encouraged attendees to support trans family, friends, artists and business owners. Mattei warned against harmful stereotypes and misconceptions. Rowland, with a humorous spin on her identity experience concluded, it’s a good thing support is free. Compassion is free. Love is free. Speaking on behalf of the Wilkes community, President Cant emphasized the importance of inclusive values ​​since the University opened its doors in 1933. Since our founding, a sense of openness and welcome to all has been what Wilkes has been, and above all now 90 years, our understanding of all has expanded. He also expressed a continued commitment to diversity. We will hold the absolute truth that Wilkes will stay with who you are. However you define yourself is how you are welcomed and supported. Davis thanked GSA officers and others on campus who helped organize the event. She also offered examples of trans leaders in the fight for LGBT rights and recognized trans innovators in science, medicine and the arts. The ceremony concluded with the raising of the flag by GSA officer Claire Wynne. The transgender flag contains five horizontal stripes in the colors blue, pink and white. It was designed by Monica Helms, an American transgender woman, in 1999 and serves as a symbol of acceptance for the community. International Transgender Day of Visibility is dedicated to celebrating the lives, contributions and achievements of transgender and gender non-conforming people, while raising awareness of the work that still needs to be done to achieve transgender justice. Watch local media coverage of the event at PA home page AND wnep.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.wilkes.edu/2023/04/05/wilkes-university-marks-international-transgender-day-of-visibility-with-flag-raising/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related