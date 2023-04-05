MOWA Facebook Launches, Marking 40th Anniversary World Championship Exhibition in Budapest | News | Budapest 23





The Museum of World Athletics (MOWA) has opened. a dedicated Facebook page for those who wish to keep up to date with the World Athletics Heritage program and the history of athletics. News, photos and videos published on WORD Facebook page will cover major donations to the World Athletics Heritage Collection, which is displayed in MOWA’s five online galleries, the museum’s public exhibitions and events, historic athletics anniversaries and the awarding and unveiling of World Athletics Heritage Plaques around the world. ADDRESSwhich was the world’s first fully virtual 3D sports museum when it launched in March 2021, remains a technology leader within international sports heritage. MOWA Heritage Budapest 2023 Athletics Exhibition This Monday (3) saw the doors of the MOWA Heritage Budapest 2023 Athletics Exhibition open to the public at Etele Plaza, Hungary’s newest shopping mall. 600 m2 the exhibition, which will close after five months on Sunday 27 August, the last day of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, celebrates the 40th anniversary of the World Athletics Championships. Conveniently, as well as the launch video, WORD Facebook page opens with posts about the two most surprising athletes in the history of the World Athletics Championships: Allyson Felix and Usain Bolt. MOWA is proud to display Felix’s autographed spikes from the 2005 World Championships in Helsinki and Bolt’s autographed number and tail from the 2011 edition in Daegu. Those artefacts – which are accompanied by supporting text, photos and videos – can be viewed in 360° 3D on the online platform or can be seen in person at our exhibition in Budapest. One of the regular features on the MOWA Facebook page will be an ‘Artifact of the Week’ post, highlighting some of the jewels from our sport’s history that MOWA is preserving for future generations of fans. Through our Facebook page, we want to share information about the history of athletics and grow and connect with the passionate community of athletics fans, historians and collectors around the world, many of whom already visit MOWA and engage with the World Heritage of Athletics. program. Five Hungarian world medalists at the opening ceremony A prestigious official opening ceremony will be held at the MOWA Budapest exhibition on the evening of April 14. Five Hungarian medalists of the World Outdoor Championships will take part in the ceremony: Anita Márton (world indoor shooting 2018), Zsolt Németh (world hammer silver 1999), Bence Halász (world bronze hammer 2019), Krisztián Pars (2012 Olympic hammer champion), and Balázs Baji (2017 world 110m hurdles bronze). The athletes to officially open the exhibition will be joined by Jon Ridgeon, CEO of the World Athletics Championships, Balázs Németh, CEO of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, Balázs Fürjes, Deputy Minister, Co-Chair of the Governing Body of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, and Miklós Gyulai, President of the Hungarian Athletics Association, Co-Chairman of the Governing Body of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23. Chris Turner for World Athletics Heritage

