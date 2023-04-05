7 tips to get an internship | FIU news

By Terra Etkins-Fenderson

Terra Etkins-Fenderson is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in public relations, advertising and applied communications by taking courses in person and online as she works full-time in hospitality and assisting with copywriting at FIU Online. From colleagues, advisors, and even those who intern at the hotel property where she serves as a night shift waitress, Etkins-Fenderson has learned what it takes to land a plum internship. She has put together these tips for anyone considering securing such a position in order to gain experience and learn from industry professionals.

1. Start early

It’s a good idea to start applying and looking for internships early in your time as a student. Although the internship season is year-round, companies begin the competitive application process three to five months before the start of each semester. There are many internship programs that accept freshmen and sophomores. Some schools require an internship. For example, in Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management all students are required to work and complete a minimum of 500 hours of work/practicum experience, and their career center helps students find these opportunities.

Matthew Varela, who is pursuing a BS in hospitality management, enjoyed his recent internship with Disney World in Orlando. He took online classes during that time to keep up with his studies. In Miami, Varela is now interning at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel. He emphasized that research was the key to achieving two great experiences.

2. Get ready

It’s important to keep your resume handy and up-to-date so you’re always prepared when opportunities arise. Remember the “Five P’s”: proper preparation prevents poor performance. Rose Chusid, who is pursuing her bachelor’s and MS in Hospitality Management 4+1 program, stood on the lookout, found an opportunity and quickly moved on to a competitive internship with Bacardi.

“I heard about this practice through an Instagram post from the Bacardi Center of Excellence, which is a pillar of the Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management,” she says. “They were showing three different practices working with Bacardi, and the Patrón practice blew me away.”

3. Use career center resources

The Career and Talent Development (CTD) office of career counselors and specialists prioritizes making students’ dreams come true. The CTD team offers virtual and in-person help with resume writing and offers interview sessions as well as other forms of professional development. The career centers in the College of Business and the Chaplin School offer career services to their students. To see the full scope of CTD’s offerings, visit the center online and consider making one meeting.

4. Use network tools

Handshake.com is FIU’s one-stop shop to help students start their professional careers. You can also use LinkedIn to find the right job or internship, connect and strengthen professional relationships, and gain some knowledge to help you succeed in your career search. Both Handshake and LinkedIn offer practical job boards tailored to individual interests and feature accomplished alumni in specific fields. Update your LinkedIn and Handshake profiles to increase your opportunities for internships, employment and networking.

5. Attend virtual and in-person fairs

All of CTD’s major degrees and technical career fairs provide access to up to 70 employers, all of whom have active opportunities listed on Handshake. Virtual career fairs allow students to sign up for sessions with employers without the hassle of long lines. Each semester FIU organizes career fairs and internship weeks in both virtual and in-person formats that bring together over 130 employers from a wide list of industries. Similarly, the College of Business and Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management Career Centers host on-site and virtual fairs.

6. Google Alerts

configure Google Alerts for practices related to your professional goals. This method allows you to be proactive and allow the service to retrieve practices that match your interests instead of spending excessive time searching.

7. Talk to your advisor

College-level career specialists and counselors have insider information on professional careers. They send out mass emails of opportunities, internships, and scholarships throughout the semester. Having a professional relationship with career professionals can help you get ahead of what’s coming.

There are several ways to find internships and employment. These seven tips should help you start the process of gaining the experience you need. Talk to your advisor, network and stay connected.