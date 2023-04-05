Vancouver police and city staff begin removal of encampment on East Hastings Street





Police moved into Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Wednesday morning as the city began implementing its plan to remove a street encampment from the neighborhood. East Hastings Street, where people have been living in tents and makeshift structures, is closed to Main Street while the process begins. In a statement, the City of Vancouver said it has requested support from the Vancouver Police Department to “finish the East Hastings camp,” citing public safety and an increase in wildfires in the area. According to the municipality, the officers are on hand to protect city staff as they do their jobs and to enforce road and traffic bylaws. City officials held a news conference Wednesday morning, about an hour after police showed up on Hastings Street. My guess is that the number is closer to 200 officers. This is coming after the province released their Downtown Eastside plan https://t.co/6hpZdSunHs

I do not see this police action noted anywhere in the plan or in the meetings with the province.#dtes https://t.co/xbrTh0DjXw –@therealsmeds City Manager Paul Mochries said the camping has made the area more dangerous and the goal is to have all the structures removed by the end of the day. “This is about dealing with a very serious public safety issue,” Mochrie said. Vancouver Fire Rescue Services reported more than 400 wildfires in East Hastings in the past eight months that injured four people. The Vancouver Police Department says there has been a nine percent increase in assaults in the neighborhood since last August, when the camp began. FRIEND| The city manager addresses where people will go and why the structures are being removed: Vancouver to remove the camp, but lacks shelter, space for shelter Vancouver City Manager Paul Mochrie acknowledged Wednesday that the city doesn’t have housing space for everyone who is homeless in the city, but he says they need to move forward with removing the East Hastings Street encampment from Downtown Eastside for safety reasons. In July, Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry issued an order to remove structures on the street due to the extreme fire danger. Fry says it has gotten worse since then. “What we’re seeing is more tents coming down, and more tents going up, and it’s not getting any better,” Fry said. “It’s only a matter of time before more lives are lost.” The removal of the structures follows the flow of city documents showing a two-phase plan for the process. The leak raised concerns among advocates who work with people experiencing homelessness and mental health and substance use problems living at the East Hastings encampment. “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure they feel human after this process because it’s a very inhumane process,” said Ryan Sudds, a member of Stop the sweeps. Sudds said the organization has a team of legal monitors who will monitor how the removals are carried out. City workers put a tent on a garbage truck in the Downtown Eastside on April 5, 2023. The city says its goal is to remove all structures on Hastings Street used by people experiencing homelessness by the end of the day. (Ben Nelms/CBC) In an open letter released Wednesday afternoon, a coalition of DTES networks representing organizations, non-profits, social enterprises and residents responded to the city’s current decamping process. The letter says the plan will only serve to further traumatize the community and perpetuate tensions between police, city officials and DTES residents. He also says 89 housing units promised by the city and province are not yet available and that the city’s actions will not take people off the streets. “We call on the City of Vancouver and the Province of British Columbia to prioritize providing adequate housing and support services to those in need first, rather than displacing individuals,” says the letter, signed by the Coordinated Network of Community Response (CCRN). , Inner City Exchange, and UrbanCore Vancouver Frontline Workers Association.

