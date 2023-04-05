‘Operation Cookie Monster:’ International Police Action Captures Dark Web Marketplace

International law enforcement agencies have seized a widespread dark web market popular with cybercriminals, Britain’s National Crime Agency, or NCA, said Wednesday in a multinational crackdown dubbed “Operation Cookie Monster.”

A banner posted on Genesis Market’s website late Tuesday said domains belonging to the organization had been seized by the FBI. The logos of other European, Canadian and Australian police organizations were also placed across the site, along with that of cyber security firm Qintel.

“We believe Genesis is one of the most important access markets anywhere in the world,” said Rob Jones, NCA’s Director General of Threat Leadership.

The NCA estimated that the service hosted around 80 million stolen credentials and digital fingerprints from more than 2 million people.

He said 17 countries were involved in the operation, which was led by the FBI and the Dutch National Police and had resulted in around 120 arrests, more than 200 searches and almost 100 pieces of “preventive activity”.

Qintel did not immediately return messages seeking comment and Reuters could not immediately find contact details for Genesis Market administrators.

The FBI seemed eager for information about them, too, saying in its seizure notice that anyone who had been in contact with them should “Email us, we’re interested.”

Genesis specialized in selling digital products, particularly “browser fingerprints” collected from computers infected with malware, said Louise Ferrett, an analyst at British cyber security firm Searchlight Cyber.

Because those fingerprints often include credentials, cookies, internet protocol addresses, and other browser or operating system details, they can be used by criminals to bypass anti-fraud solutions like multi-factor authentication or fingerprinting of the device, she said.

The site was active since 2018.

The NCA said Genesis had been operating by selling credentials from $0.70 to hundreds of dollars depending on the stolen data available.

“To get up and running on this you just need to know about the site, potentially be able to get yourself an invite which given the volume of users probably wouldn’t be particularly difficult,” said Will Lyne, the NCA’s Head of Cyber ​​Intelligence.

“Once you become a user, it’s really easy to … carry out criminal activity.”

The NCA said the countries involved in the investigation also included Australia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

People can check if they have been a victim by visiting https://www.politie.nl/checkyourhack.