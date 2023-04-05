Connect with us

International

‘Operation Cookie Monster:’ International Police Action Captures Dark Web Marketplace

‘Operation Cookie Monster:’ International Police Action Captures Dark Web Marketplace

 


London

International law enforcement agencies have seized a widespread dark web market popular with cybercriminals, Britain’s National Crime Agency, or NCA, said Wednesday in a multinational crackdown dubbed “Operation Cookie Monster.”

A banner posted on Genesis Market’s website late Tuesday said domains belonging to the organization had been seized by the FBI. The logos of other European, Canadian and Australian police organizations were also placed across the site, along with that of cyber security firm Qintel.

“We believe Genesis is one of the most important access markets anywhere in the world,” said Rob Jones, NCA’s Director General of Threat Leadership.

The NCA estimated that the service hosted around 80 million stolen credentials and digital fingerprints from more than 2 million people.

He said 17 countries were involved in the operation, which was led by the FBI and the Dutch National Police and had resulted in around 120 arrests, more than 200 searches and almost 100 pieces of “preventive activity”.

Qintel did not immediately return messages seeking comment and Reuters could not immediately find contact details for Genesis Market administrators.

The FBI seemed eager for information about them, too, saying in its seizure notice that anyone who had been in contact with them should “Email us, we’re interested.”

Genesis specialized in selling digital products, particularly “browser fingerprints” collected from computers infected with malware, said Louise Ferrett, an analyst at British cyber security firm Searchlight Cyber.

Because those fingerprints often include credentials, cookies, internet protocol addresses, and other browser or operating system details, they can be used by criminals to bypass anti-fraud solutions like multi-factor authentication or fingerprinting of the device, she said.

The site was active since 2018.

The NCA said Genesis had been operating by selling credentials from $0.70 to hundreds of dollars depending on the stolen data available.

“To get up and running on this you just need to know about the site, potentially be able to get yourself an invite which given the volume of users probably wouldn’t be particularly difficult,” said Will Lyne, the NCA’s Head of Cyber ​​Intelligence.

“Once you become a user, it’s really easy to … carry out criminal activity.”

The NCA said the countries involved in the investigation also included Australia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

People can check if they have been a victim by visiting https://www.politie.nl/checkyourhack.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/operation-cookie-monster-international-police-action-seizes-dark-web-market-/7037351.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: