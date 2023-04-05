For some species, keeping pace with climate change may not be easy





Barriers can prevent some species from following their climatic hotspots to new protected areas

Protected areas aim to protect a variety of species on an increasingly human-dominated planet. As the climate changes, plants and animals may need to move to new protected areas that suit their needs. But getting to those areas can be challenging, the researchers found. Researchers previously looked at how unique climates in protected areas can disappear under a warming climate and, in some cases, are moving to different locations. Even for wildlife, international travel can be difficult. They have international borders to contend with, land-use policies and cultural norms, said Sean Parks, a research ecologist with the U.S. Forest Service’s Aldo Leopold Wilderness Research Institute, who led the study. But Parks and his team wanted to know how easily species could undergo climate-induced movement between protected areas. In one STUDY published in The Biology of Global Changethey looked at the obstacles species might face moving from one protected area to another to follow climatic conditions. Species in general are expected to move up and poleward under climate change because climates are moving up and poleward, Parks said. The key assumption here is that species have certain climatic zones to which they have evolved and adapted, and they must maintain that through space and time. The researchers looked at four different factors that could prevent climate-induced movements from one protected area to another. One factor was the distance that species must travel, especially for species that cannot disperse easily. Another factor was human land use between protected areas that can make travel difficult. A third was climatic disparities between protected areas. For example, if a species in the sky islands of the southwestern US must travel through the desert to reach another mountain peak, they must endure a very different climate on their journey. Finally, they wanted to see if some climates could disappear altogether. This map shows the protected areas included in the study. Credit: USDA Forest Service Rocky Mountain Research Station, Sean Parks The researchers looked at current climates in protected areas and modeled where similar climates might occur in the future. This told them how far the species might need to travel. They also looked at the areas in between to see what kind of climates and types of human land use they would encounter on the move. All of these factors are important, Parks said. They found that over half of protected areas across the planet exhibit climate coupling failure, meaning that landscapes impeded the ability of species to move to suitable climates. Protected areas will always help preserve biodiversity, he said. But at the same time, the amount and configuration of protected lands may not be sufficient for many species facing climate change. Recent efforts to protect 30% of the world’s land by 2030 may reduce connectivity challenges, Parks said, but for some species, more protected areas may not be enough. For species with limited distribution or tolerance to human land use, it may be necessary to consider sometimes controversial notions such as assisted migration or colonization. It’s something we might want to think about a little more, he said.

