Makin Island completes Ssang Yong 2023 with ROK Navy > US Pacific Fleet > News





The Makin Island ARG, consisting of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and the amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), was intended to serve in the ongoing cooperative effort toward the U.S.- and the ROK Alliance. The partnership, first established in 1953, remains the key to peace and security in Northeast Asia and the Korean Peninsula. “SY23 provides us with the opportunity to engage with our ROK Navy partners and conduct cultural exchanges during key operations and leadership events,” said Capt. Tony Chavez, Makin Island’s commanding officer. “Throughout this exercise, we were able to strengthen our people-to-people relations, strengthening the alliance between our two countries.” The exercise began March 23 with a press conference held on Makin Island with Capt. Chavez, Capt. Andria Slough, Makin Island executive officer, Lt. Col. Eric Olson, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) executive officer, and Capt. Lee Hee-Jung, Director of the Republic of Korea Fleet Warfare Development Directorate. The engagement focused on how the two countries work together to counter regional threats and the plan to enhance interoperability throughout the exercise. The United States has maintained Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marine personnel in the ROK for 70 years, demonstrating its commitment under the US-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty. On March 24, Makin Island hosted a senior religious leader engagement with Capt. David Yang, a U.S. 7th Fleet chaplain, and Cmdr. Jason Constantine, the Makin Island chaplain, who provided training on their role in the event of a mass casualty. The two chaplains showed ROK Navy religious leaders how the Makin Island ARG/13th MEU is a flexible, self-sustaining crisis response force capable of conducting operations from combat missions to humanitarian relief and disaster relief. Makin Island welcomed more distinguished visitors on March 28, including Capt. Tae Yeol Kim, commodore of Amphibious Squadron (CPR) 53, and Lt. Gen. Kim Kye-Hwan, Commander of the ROK Marine Corps, improving people-to-people ties between the US and the ROK – the central pillar of their multifaceted relationship. Also on March 28, the Makin Island ARG conducted an amphibious assault exercise, landing the 13th MEU component ashore via various rotor-wing aircraft and landing craft, air cushion operations, demonstrating covert insertion and extraction and open air operations and other unique specialized missions. on the Makin Island amphibious platform. The exercise strengthened interoperability between the US Naval Air-Ground Task Force and the ROK Naval Task Force, enhancing the ship-to-shore capabilities of each country’s Navy and Marine Corps. At the end of the exercise, senior enlisted leadership from Makin Island hosted a dinner with ROK liaison officers (LNOs) and Makin Island Command Chief Lucas Jenkins. The dinner served as an opportunity to educate LNOs about the role of a petty officer in the Navy and the importance of their ability to mentor enlisted members and junior officers. “Having these interactions with our ROK counterparts builds an understanding of our different roles that contributes to our long-standing partnership and relationship for generations to come,” Jenkins said. The operations concluded with a closing ceremony on April 3 in Busan, South Korea in recognition of the exercise’s successful evolutions. The US commitment to the ROK remains ironclad, demonstrated by large-scale exercises such as SY23 that contribute to regional security and promote stability in Northeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. The Makin Island ARG is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of ​​operations with the 13th MEU deployed to increase interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to protect peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The 7th Fleet is the US Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

