Lucid Air wins the 2023 World Luxury Car





NEWARK, California., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-range and fastest-charging electric car on the market, today announced that the Lucid Air has been named the 2023 World Luxury Car of the Year at the prestigious World Car Awards 2023.

In the World Luxury Car category, the Lucid Air was selected from an initial entry list of sixteen vehicles from around the world. The World Car jurors announced Lucids’ win at an awards ceremony at the 2023 New York International Auto Show. The World Car Awards are voted on by a jury of 100 prominent international automotive journalists from 32 countries, who selected the winners by secret ballot based on in their assessment of any suitable vehicle. (PRNewsfoto/Lucid Group)



The Lucid Air was today named the 2023 World Luxury Car of the Year at the prestigious World Car Awards 2023, with Derek Jenkins, SVP of Design and Brand, and Dr. Emad Dlala, VP of Powertrain, who accepted the award on behalf of Lucid. (PRNewsfoto/Lucid Group)

The World Car Jury announced Lucid’s win at an awards ceremony at the 2023 New York International Auto Show. The World Car Awards are voted on by a jury of 100 prominent international automotive journalists from 32 countries who selected the winners by secret ballot based on their assessment of each eligible vehicle. “We are honored to receive this World Car Award, which reinforces my belief that the Lucid Air is the best car in the world today,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. “Lucid’s renowned internal power system technology gives the Lucid Air a game-changing electric range of over 500 miles, demonstrating what is possible from a technology company bringing together the latest software and hardware. I am extremely proud to the entire Lucid team for this recognition, and I look forward to the future advancements we have planned.” “This honor from the World Car Jury is validation of our intent to create an entirely new luxury sedan experience,” said Derek Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Design and Brand, Lucid Group. “The Lucid Air offers outstanding EV range and performance, complemented by a striking exterior design and an award-winning interior inspired by Lucid’s California origin.” In the World Luxury Car category, the Lucid Air was selected from an initial entry list of sixteen (16) vehicles from around the world, followed by a shortlist of three finalists as announced on March 7. In addition to receiving the award for World Luxury Car of the Year, this week at New YorkLucid Air received the 2023 Newsweek Power Disruptor Award in recognition of its innovative EV technology, while it was also named in US News & World Report Best Hybrid and Electric Cars 2023 list for Best Luxury Electric Car. Lucid Air set a new industry standard for range with two versions being the first EVs to achieve an EPA-estimated range of over 500 miles (800 km). The company set these new standards thanks in part to its holistic focus on range and power, offering cars capable of supercar performance levels, super-fast charging, a luxurious and spacious interior and class-leading aerodynamics. About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and more engaging luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with one California-Inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. The Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA rated 516 miles or 1,050 horsepower. Manufactured at Lucid's factory in Big House, Arizona, Lucid Air shipments are currently underway for customers in the US, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

[email protected] Trademarks

This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners. SOURCE The Lucid Group

