What’s open and closed for the Easter holiday weekend – The Brock News





Brock University administrative offices will be closed for the Easter holiday weekend from Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9. However, some key areas of the University will remain open. Below is a list of campus services that are open and closed over the Easter bank holiday weekend: Campus Security Services

Officers are available 24-7 by calling 905-688-5550 x3200, via campus emergency phones, emailingsecurity@brocku.caor via the Brock mobile app. James A. Gibson Library

Closed: Friday, April 7

Open: Saturday, April 8 from 10:00 to 21:00 and Sunday, April 9 from 10:00 to 21:00 Note: a designated late night study space in the library will stay open until 2:30 a.m. both nights. Brock Card Office

Closed Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9. Campus Store and Parking Services Office

Closed Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9. Theonline store remains open 24-7. Daily and hourly parking is available at several locations throughout campus. Vehicles with a valid permit may continue to park in their designated lot. Parking is prohibited from 2 am to 5 am daily. Parking rates, regulations and frequently asked questions are available atParking Services website. Walker Complex/Zona

Closed: Friday, April 7

Open: Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 from noon to 5 p.m. Dining services

All Brock Dining Services locations will be closed Friday, April 7 through Sunday, April 9 with the following exceptions: Lowenberger and DeCew Fresh Food Company Open Friday, April 7 from 7am to 11pm and Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 from 8:30am to 10pm Hungry Badger Tim Hortons Open Saturday, April 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Starbucks Open Saturday, April 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Pita Pit and Pizza Pizza Open Saturday, April 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Brock University Student Union

All Brock University Students’ Union (BUSU) businesses and the BUSU front desk will be closed from Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9. Graduate Student Association

The GSA office will be closed from Friday, April 7 through Sunday, April 9. IT Help Desk at Computer Commons

Closed: Friday, April 7

Open: Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Student health services

Student Health Services will be closed Friday, April 7th through Sunday, April 9th. Personal Counseling Services

Personal Counseling Services will be closed Friday, April 7 through Sunday, April 9. Students may obtain 24-7 emergency/crisis telephone counseling by calling 1-833-276-2533 (1-833-BROCK33) or students outside of North America may call 001 416 382 3257 for 24-7 telephone support any day of the year. Students in need of mental health support can also access counseling and resources regardless of the time of day through the My SSP mobile app, which offers text and chat support and can be downloaded fromApple App StoreORGoogle Play.

