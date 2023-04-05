CoStar World News for April 6







Latin America will not be immune to the global recessionary conditions that economists predict in the second half of 2023, but overall, the regions’ economic growth as well as the performance of the hotel industry show recovery despite remaining pockets. At the beginning of the pandemic, we thought that Latin America was particularly vulnerable to external shocks and we would not be able to recover GDP until 2024, but by last year most countries had recovered growth, said Adriana Arreaza, director of macroeconomic studies at Banco de Desarrollo. de America Latina, during a hotel and tourism investment forum in Cartagena, Colombia. A lull in inflation is expected to help business prospects even if a global recession hits. Hotel News Now >>

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua is to buy 73 New Bond Street, a prominent mixed-use block that includes London’s Bonds Mayfair bar, from investment firm Aviva for around £25 million. Joshua is likely to win another tender for a block comprising offices and retail fronting New Bond Street in the heart of London’s West End, along with an adjacent building comprising Bonds Mayfair and a dentist’s office in Dering Street. The boxer is reportedly looking to buy a first property purely for investment purposes, although he has a number of business interests in related areas such as retail. CoStar News

The volume of transactions for German commercial real estate reached 4.7 billion to 5.7 billion euros in the first quarter, falling short of the 10-year average by about half, as investors especially move away from offices. Brokerage data showed offices accounted for just 1.3 billion, the weakest volume since 2011. On the one hand, there is a lack of transactions involving portfolios and trophy properties, and on top of that, the work-from-home trend is hitting markets in a second wave as investors are very consciously factoring this development into their purchase calculations, BNP Paribas Real Estate reported. Thomas Daily>>

Investment and development firm Kley Group is changing its name to Boost Society as it launches a new brand called Hife, tailored for uniting residential units with shared shared spaces. The Paris-based student accommodation-focused operator is looking to strengthen its European holdings with a brand named for a combination of high life and the hive. The first two joint residences are expected to open in September in Labge and Gentilly, targeting clients including young professionals. Business Immo>>

The federal government is eyeing corporate investors in the rental housing market, and some analysts think that could have a ripple effect on publicly traded real estate investment trusts. The federal government remains concerned with housing finance across Canada, according to the 2023 budget released by lawmakers in Ottawa, which was scant on details about how the federal government might target REITs or other real estate owners. Lawmakers are looking for ways to curb rising rents, evictions and other trends in corporate-owned properties that are making housing unaffordable for many Canadians. CoStar News >>

Home prices are falling at their fastest pace since the Great Recession as high interest rates slow demand across the United States. The fallout stems in part from commercial real estate investors closely watching economic developments, particularly the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates eight times in the 12 months through February, according to Chad Littell, national director of capital markets analytics for CoStar. This increase in the cost of capital occurred at the fastest pace in 40 years, sending ripples through markets and flattening asset price growth in the second half of 2022, he said. CoStar News >> This report was compiled from CoStars international news publications in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France and Germany.

