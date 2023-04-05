Charleston International officials are considering expansion to meet growing business





NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Changes could be coming soon to Charleston International Airport, including expansion and new airlines. Some of these changes may include a new terminal. The airport now carries 13 airlines, is experiencing passenger numbers flirting with record levels and has seen direct flights triple since COVID-19. Airport officials say expansion is inevitable, but say managing growth is crucial. “We have more carriers calling at Charleston and our airport than any other airport in the country,” says Charleston International Airport CEO Elliott Summey. “The growth is huge, of course we have to make sure we manage it properly.” Charleston International Airport and the Lowcountry are attracting more flights, passengers and airlines than ever. The latest airline to call Charleston home is Spirit Airlines. The company’s Vice President of Network Planning, John Kirby, says they’ve had Charleston on their radar for years. “We saw a large population, we saw more purchasing power than in the past, and we just thought it was the right time,” says Kirby. “We probably would have been here sooner if not for COVID-19.” As the airport’s airlines expand and passenger numbers continue to grow, Summey says Charleston International’s footprint will need to change as well. “We’re going to have to expand,” says Summey. “We are in the process of going to the federal government and state legislatures looking for grant money.” Several expansion projects are already underway, including new temporary terminals, border baggage drop-off and more than five hundred new seats added to both concourses. Summey says it’s just the beginning of what’s likely to come. “Then build our new heap in the east; this will be a six-gate race,” says Summey. “We’re going to expand our ticket hall, doubling its size, and then build a brand new parking garage.” The new parking garage will be the largest in South Carolina. Summey says it’s about making Charleston International and the Lowcountry the best and most efficient they can be. “With all of our airlines, we look at them as partners,” says Summey. “And not only do we want to bring them here, we want to raise them here.” Summey says passengers should continue to expect improvements and expansion projects when passing through the airport.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.counton2.com/news/charleston-international-officials-considering-expansion-to-meet-growing-business/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related