Easter 2023 service schedule





Lethbridge 311 The Lethbridge 311 office will be closed on Friday, April 7th and Monday, April 10th. Our customer service specialists will be back on Tuesday, April 11th at 8am.

A 24/7 self-service site available at 311.lethbridge.ca to help with your questions. For urgent matters, a 24-hour hotline is available by calling 311. Submit a service request Town Hall and Stafford Centre The Town Hall will be closed on Friday 7 April for Good Friday, Monday 10 April for Easter Monday and will reopen on Tuesday 11 April at 8am. > Information about online payment options Animal Community Services Community Animal Services will be closed to the public on Friday, April 7, with staff available for emergencies only. They will be open on Monday, April 10.

To report a lost or stray pet, call 403-320-4099 Transit Service Lethbridge Transit will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule for Friday, April 7. Regular services will operate on Sunday, April 9 and Monday, April 10.

The Transit office, including customer service, will be closed on Friday, April 7 and will reopen on Tuesday, April 11.

For the most up-to-date information, download the Lethbridge Transit app to your mobile device. ACCESS-A-Travel

ACCESS-A-Ride Reservations and customer service will be closed on Friday, April 7, for Good Friday. ACCESS-A-Ride will operate using its holiday schedule. Bookings will resume on Monday, April 10.

For more information about Lethbridge Transit, Click here. Waste collection

The residential garbage and recycling collection scheduled for Friday, April 7th will take place on Saturday, April 8th.

The Waste and Recycling Center is closed on Good Friday, April 7. Regular business hours Saturday April 8th and Monday April 10th.

To get up-to-date timetables and collection reminders, download the Lethbridge Loop app. Pool & Arena Logan Boulet Arena is open from 1-3pm on Friday April 7th for Green Shirt Day Free Skate. All other arenas will be closed on Friday, April 7 and Sunday, April 9 and will open for regular activities on Monday, April 10.

The Nicholas Sheran Pool is closed Friday April 7th, open Saturday and Sunday for regular programming and open 1-5pm Monday April 10th.

Stan Siwik Pool is open Friday April 7th from 1-5pm, open Saturday and Sunday for regular programs and closed Monday April 10th.

Fritz Sick Pool is closed from Friday, April 7, through Sunday, April 9, and will reopen with regular hours on Monday, April 10. > Check out the Recreation and Culture Guide Galt/Fort Whoop-Up Museum and Archives The Galt Museum & Archives is open this weekend on Friday April 7th from 1-5pm and Saturday April 8th. The Galt is closed for Easter Sunday 9th April re-opening on Tuesday 11th April.

Fort Whoop-Up is still closed for the season Helen Schuler Nature Center The Nature Center will be closed on Friday, April 7. Open for regular programs Saturday, April 8 and Sunday. April 9. Lethbridge Public Library

All Lethbridge Public Library branches will be closed on Friday, April 7th and Monday, April 10th.

