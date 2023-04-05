International
Ecumenical Easter Letter of the Archbishop of Canterbury 2023
Read Archbishop Justin Welby’s Easter letter to partners and church leaders around the world.
Go quickly and tell his disciples that he has risen from the dead; and behold, he is going before you into Galilee, there you will see him; here, I told you. (Matthew 28,7)
It is a recurring theme of the resurrection stories in the Gospels that the disciples are struggling to fully understand the good news of the resurrection. They don’t understand what happened. They are cautious and fearful, lack decisiveness and wait for something to happen. Jesus always looks ahead, or looking further than them. Just as the angel exhorts those to follow him in Galilee, so we must constantly keep our eyes up and focus on the future, the future of the gods, where Jesus is leading us.
In our day and age, it can be all too easy to feel depleted by events and keep our eyes on the ground. This has been a year of great suffering, sadness, uncertainty and fear for so many people around the world. In this country many have continued to endure the hardships of the cost of living crisis. Around the world, millions are caught up in the war. We continue to pray for the suffering people of Ukraine and for all those caught up in the violence of that terrible war, just as we pray for people caught up in conflict in many countries around the world, for those who mourn and those who are displaced. .
It is not putting things too strongly to say that, for Christians, there is always a sense of waiting, of looking toward something that has yet to materialize in this world. The kingdom is now, and not yet. Even if we can lift up our hearts with hope, the current circumstances of our lives constantly knock them down again. We often live, so to speak, in a half-light, the dawn of the resurrection day when the disciples do not yet understand what had really happened.
More than ever, I believe that the bonds of ecumenical friendship have been woven by the Holy Spirit, binding us and reminding us of our mutual love and adoration for our Lord and Savior. My recent Ecumenical Peace Pilgrimage to South Sudan with my brothers Pope Francis and Moderator Iain Greenshields was a sign that the Holy Spirit moves powerfully when we live out Jesus’ prayer that his disciples be one. Meanwhile my visits to Ukraine, Constantinople, Romania and Moldova and Australia have reminded me of the vital requirement that we love our neighbors and work together for peace and justice for all God’s people.
One of the duties of Christians is undoubtedly to persistently remind people of that horizon of hope, the resurrected Jesus. We must all walk together, regardless of our traditions, toward that horizon, trusting with faith in the one who has gone before us. Our walking together, working in love and fellowship, as the early church did in the days after Pentecost, is itself a sign of God’s power to recreate humanity and the world after the first Easter.
As we experience the challenges of these times, let us continue to turn to each other, remembering the unprecedented nature of this time in the history of friendships and opportunities for dialogue between us.
And so I bring you the joyous wishes of Easter, a time of renewal, the heartfelt belief in a resurrection that includes us all. As Christians, we have a central, sure source of hope – the one who came out of the grave on the first day, bursting into life and sharing his love with the world.
Hallelujah! Christ is risen!
Justin Cantuar:
The Most Honorable and Right Honorable Justin Welby
Archbishop of Canterbury
|
Sources
https://www.archbishopofcanterbury.org/news/news-and-statements/archbishop-canterburys-ecumenical-easter-letter-2023
