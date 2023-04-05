International
Financing for projects with municipal benefits
Published: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council has secured government funding to support schemes that help create a sense of community, pride and belonging.
It is now inviting applications for grants of £500-£10,000 for this funding from the Government’s Common Prosperity Fund. These offers can come from organizations and businesses that have ideas for ways to create positive change for the municipality.
Grants will be awarded to ideas in three categories:
- ‘Seed’ funding for ideas that will help new arts, cultural, heritage and creative activities get up and running. Bids could be for new events and exhibitions, creating ‘creative spaces’, helping people to collaborate. Alternatively, it could also be researching new ideas to support the wider local arts, cultural, heritage and creative offer across the borough.
- Downtown Improvement Grants. Investment will be considered for projects that improve the character and vibrancy of our three main town centres: King’s Lynn, Downham Market and Hunstanton. Bids may include improvements to public spaces, such as installing street art or furniture, and improving areas such as the main street. They can also be about how town centers connect with their communities, for example by improving accessibility or neighborhood safety, or including youth centers and public libraries to create new links with the community.
- Grants for the Development of the Visitor Economy. Projects in this category can be broad, but must support the development and sustainable year-round promotion (both trade and consumer) of the visitor economy. Projects may include developing visitor trails and tours, developing, promoting and maintaining local tourist attractions or creating local visitor experiences.
All proposed projects must take the environment into account, for example by being energy efficient, encouraging walking and cycling and incorporating environmentally friendly measures.
The borough council’s regeneration programs manager, Jemma Curtis, said:
“This is a great opportunity for communities with good ideas to get some funding to deliver local improvements that will have far-reaching benefits across the borough.
“Our website has lots of ideas to get people thinking about the kinds of projects that could be funded, for example creating ‘creative spaces’, organizing cultural events, improving green spaces, making better use of public spaces community and developing visitor experiences. “
The scheme is open to local authorities, public sector organisations, private enterprises, higher and further education institutions, voluntary organisations, registered charities, social enterprises where they engage in economic activity, organizations representing a specific sector and organizations of the community. Recipients must have legal status and be established and operating with legal status in the UK in the borough. To be successful, applicants will need to demonstrate that their project can be fully delivered by 31 March 2024 and demonstrate how it will add value to the local area. A minimum of 25% of match funding is required.
Applications are now open and must be submitted by May 21. For full details, including how to apply, visit UKSPF West Norfolk Grants Scheme – Now Open | King’s Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council (west-norfolk.gov.uk).
Q&A sessions will be held online via Microsoft Teams on the dates listed below. If you would like to attend one of these sessions, please email westnorfolkspf@west-norfolk.gov.uk to book a place.
Sessions will be limited to 10 participants and must be booked in advance. Additional sessions will be arranged if demand exceeds availability.
- Tuesday April 18 13-14
- Thursday, April 20, 2-3 p.m
- Tuesday 25 April 11:00-12:00
