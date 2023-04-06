International travel broadens horizons USM News





University School of Milwaukee students had the wonderful opportunity to participate in international travel during the school’s spring break. High School students traveled to France and Middle School students traveled to Costa Rica. France

High School students participated in a wide variety of activities and visited two countries during their stay in France. First, they traveled to Paris, where they spent three days visiting many attractions such as the Musee d’Orsay, Notre-Dame Cathedral, the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower. Afterwards, they spent over a week in Brest, where they lived with a French family and were greeted by the mayor at a special reception. They also went to high school with their host students in Brest, who previously visited USM as part of an exchange program last fall. The trip was a great opportunity for students to practice their French language skills as well as immerse themselves in French culture, which for some included playing football in a Roman arena built in the 1st century AD and, for others , the game “baby-foot”. ” (soccer) at the high school, while teachers were on strike during the day, protesting against France’s law to raise the national retirement age. Many thanks to Upper School French teacher Renee Weber for her work in planning and coordinating the trip, as well as Upper School faculty Joseph Westerfield and Dr. Sun Lee, who served as chaperones. Costa Rica Meanwhile, the high school students traveled to Costa Rica, where they participated in host family stays throughout the small beach town of Sámara on the Guanacaste coast. Students practiced their “survival” language skills with their “Mama Ticas,” negotiating what to eat for a meal, talking at the table, and asking permission to explore the city. Every day, USM students traveled either through the city or from the beach, crossing a river, to get to their four classes at Intercultura Language School. After completing their homework, they participated in a variety of activities, including surfing lessons, a kayak/snorkeling excursion, salsa dancing lesson, cooking class, and many beautiful sights. They also visited the rainforest where they tried zip-lining and enjoyed a canopy tour. “Staying in a rural, tropical climate gave many students new exposure to add to their growing cultural competencies, seeing firsthand what it’s like to simply live every day in Central America,” said Shannon Peters, Spanish teacher. of high school, a travel coordinator and a chaperone. “It also gave them a new appreciation for air conditioning, WiFi and hot showers.” Many thanks to Peters and to middle school faculty Nora Sachs, Jordan Macak, Carrie Zuithoff, and Ivana Rentería, who served as adult chaperones. An extra special thanks to Maddie Miracle ’23, a current USM student, who traveled as a student leader and will be studying Spanish in college in the fall.

