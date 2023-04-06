Pass the Remote: International Ocean Film Festival, DocLands, music themed films









The International Ocean Film Festival hits Bay Area shores this week and beyond with short and feature-length titles that illustrate our somewhat complicated relationship with the sea and suggest ways we can become better stewards of it. .

After turning 20, the festival is launching its theater experience after a three-year absence due to the pandemic. On Thursday, the Smith Rafael Film Center in San Rafael presents a preview of three films at the festival, which will officially run April 13-16 at the Cowell Theater at San Francisco’s Fort Mason Center.

This week, Pass the Remote dives into the Rafael program as well as covering what’s coming in May at DocLands (the lineup was revealed this week). Also find out why they were hopelessly devoted to a special sing-along in San Francisco, and consider how to join other rockers to hear Metallica’s latest album in a theater before it’s released.

Three short and medium-length documentaries make up a delicious meal at the Ocean International Film Festival on April 6 in San Rafael.

The program starts at 19:00 with 20 minutes Truluck from directors Matt Cannon and Jake Smallwood. It celebrates the sea change its main subject, Steve Truluck, in regards to his profession. Truluck fell in love with Scotland when he moved there for his career. He eventually quit that job and became a window cleaner, which eventually led to a new calling: developing a bond with whales and dolphins and helping others do the same. How was he born? You must see the movie.

39th minute sent by the wind director Jon Bowermasters tells how Captain Sam Merrett and a crew restored the 64-foot Apollonia sailboat and then used it as a freighter using only sustainable power, also screens.

The last movie of the night is 40 minutes impossible wave, which chronicles Fernando Aguerre’s 27-year quest to get surfing recognized as an Olympic sport. Directors Jay Johnson and Jessica Johnson will be on hand to discuss the film, which promises to feature top-notch surfing and cinematography.

For those who want to see the festival in San Francisco, here are some films of interest: 18-minute The shark with a thousand names, for whale sharks in Indonesia (April 13); 30 minutes i want sun an in-depth look at the fragile ecosystems of the Caribbean island of Roatans and the strain of tourism (April 13); the 98th minute deep growth, with Aquaman star Jason Momoa critically analyzing so-called green energy efforts (April 13); 16 minutes Gender Outlaw, a bodysurfing story, for surfer Tyler Wilde of Manhattan Beach, who found tremendous support from students and friends during the transition (April 14); and the world premiere of Cold Shelter, Judy Irvings (Pelican Dreams, The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill) fourth feature that examines what motivates Bay Area swimmers to take cold plunges and the benefits of doing so (April 16).

For additional information, visit intloceanfilmfest.org.

If your movie calendar is filling up, better pencil in May 10-14. It’s that time when the annual DocLands Documentary Film Festival comes to the Smith Rafael Film Center.

Award-winning documentary filmmaker Dawn Porter (John Lewis: Good Trouble,

The Way I See It) is being presented with the DocLands Honor Award for her determination to bring to light the stories behind some of America’s most prominent artists, politicians, humanists and social justice activists. Apart from an on-stage chat, her last feature Bird’s Nest Diaries, an all-archival documentary on Lady Bird Johnson, screens.

There’s also the West Coast premiere of directors Brian Kaufman (scheduled to attend) and Mark Kurlyandchiks Kitchen with cold water, which takes a comprehensive look at a Michigan prison program to train inmates to become chefs.

Bradley Leonard plates food at Chef Jimmy Lee Hill’s culinary training program at Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater, Mich. Leonard is part of the feature-length documentary Coldwater Kitchen. (Brian Kaufman/Courtesy DocLands)

The festival also includes the American premiere of the intriguing film The Nettle Dress, filmmaker Dylan Howitts (scheduled to attend) profile of textile artist Allan Brown (scheduled to attend) and his hedge fashion, in which he takes seven years to create a dress from foraged stinging nettles .

The closing feature is the US premiere Flattening Liberty Square by director Katja Esson (scheduled to appear). It’s thought-provoking about how a $300 million revitalization project at Miami’s Liberty Square public housing development paved the way for a new form of racial injustice called climate mitigation.

For more information, visit doclads.com.

Those in the mood for nostalgia and belting out a song or two can throw on a poodle skirt and bobby socks, or jeans, a crisp white top and a leather jacket and strut their stuff like a Lady pink at the Roxie in San Francisco at 6:30pm on Friday for Sing-Along Grease. The Friends of the Castro Theater Coalition is sponsoring a performance of the beloved 1979 musical starring the late Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. https://roxie.com/production/sing-along-grease/

More music themed movies are expected in the near future:

What the hell happened to the blood sweat and tears: Director John Scheinfeld (who will appear on Smith Rafael alongside drummer Bobby Colomby) chronicles the wild story of how the band’s 1970 tour behind the Iron Curtain stirred up a political hornet’s nest. (7 p.m. Friday at Smith Rafael https://rafaelfilm.cafilm.org/what-the-hell-happened-to-blood-sweat-and-tears/; also at Balboa in San Francisco and Elmwood in Berkeley).

Little Richard: I’m Everything: Lisa Corts’ documentary examines the genre-defying musician’s influential career and his role in paving the way for Black queer rock n roll. (April 11 at Smith Rafael, Roxie in San Francisco and many Bay Area theaters; in more theaters and on digital April 21)

Metallica: The 72 Seasons: Want to be one of the first Metallica fans to hear the band’s new album 72 Seasons? Go to the Global Listening Party at 19:00, April 13 at Smith Rafael. Prepare for a loud and boisterous experience. https://rafaelfilm.cafilm.org/metallica-72-seasons/