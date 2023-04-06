International panel develops standardized definitions of side effects of immunotherapy





An international panel of oncology and immunotherapy experts led by RCSI Professor Jarushka Naidoo has developed standardized definitions of cancer immunotherapy side effects to help doctors treat patients. Immunotherapies have revolutionized the treatment of solid tumor cancer, improving patient outcomes globally. However, the anti-tumor mechanisms of these therapies are known to cause side effects called immune-related adverse events (irAEs). Newspaper, published in Journal of Cancer Immunotherapy is the first set of expert consensus definitions regarding the diagnosis and management of side effects caused by immunotherapy, especially immune checkpoint inhibitors. They provide a common vocabulary for clinicians, which will help standardize the implementation of clinical practice guidelines and support clinicians in providing the best treatment for patients. Commenting on the publication, first author Professor Jarushka Naidoo, Academic Professor of Medical Oncology in the RCSI Department of Medicine, said: “This set of guidelines will prove an important resource in cancer immunotherapy clinical trials, as well as enable more research into biomarkers that help us predict adverse effects in patients.” Professor Naidoo and co-author Dr Catherine Murphy, Specialist Oncology Registrar, Beaumont RCSI Cancer Center convened an expert panel with the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) to develop the definitions, addressing the unmet need for uniform terminology for different types of immunity . related adverse events. These have previously been inconsistently documented in the literature and range widely from short-term inflammation to organ damage. Over twenty oncology and immunotherapy specialists from academic medicine, industry, patient advocacy, and regulatory agencies were involved. Immunotherapy helps the body find and destroy cancer cells. It can treat many different types of cancer and can be used alone or alongside other cancer treatments such as chemotherapy. Source: RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences Journal reference: Naidoo, J., et al. (2023). Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) consensus definitions for the terminology of immune-related adverse events (irAEs) associated with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. doi.org/10.1136/jitc-2022-006398.

