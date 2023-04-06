Ballarat’s visitor economy records an increase of $651 million





New figures released on Wednesday show tourists are injecting more money into Ballarat than ever before, surpassing the industry’s pre-pandemic value to the city. The positive results come from Tourism Research Australia’s National Visitor Survey for the year ending December 2022. Despite visitor numbers still not back to pre-pandemic levels, the tourism industry is recovering well with visitors bringing $651 million to Ballarat’s visitor economy, a 47.2 per cent increase on 2021 results. Total tourism spending in Ballarat now exceeds 2019 figures by 22.9 per cent, which continues to trail ahead of rising inflation. This is also trending ahead of forecasts which estimate Ballarat’s visitor economy will not surpass pre-pandemic levels until at least June 2024. This healthy spending means Ballarat is attracting high-yielding visitors who are happy to spend their money, giving local businesses the best chance to thrive, said City of Ballarat Mayor Cr Des Hudson. Like Ballarat, you’ll find that most regions are pushing for high-quality tourism, which is encouraging visitors to stay longer and spend more. The figures also show the continued recovery in day and overnight journeys across the city: Overnight visitors increased by 28.1 percent in 2021, with 732,000 visitors choosing to stay overnight in the city. “What these numbers tell us is that they were on the right track,” Cr Hudson said. People see value in Ballarat and it is a testament to a resilient and innovative tourism industry and the quality of our events that continue to attract visitors to the region. However, while Ballarat’s visitor numbers continue to trend in the right direction, we recognize that we were not yet performing at pre-pandemic levels, nor are we recovering as quickly as our neighbors in Bendigo and Geelong. As a city, we were committed to supporting this sector by optimizing our marketing efforts, working together with operators and creators to ensure our tourism product attracts visitors to the city, and working closely with our neighbors to bring about transformative change. for the region, Cr Hudson said. . Australia’s Tourism Survey March-end 2023 data is expected to be released in July. Source: Tourism Research Australia’s National Visitor Survey for the year ending December 2022

Source: Tourism Research Australia's National Visitor Survey for the year ending December 2022

