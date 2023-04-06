Changes to the law on motor vehicles will improve road safety





Rob Fleming, BC’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, introduced Bill 23, which proposes changes to the act, to the legislature on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. “Making our roads safer for everyone while enabling new and emerging transportation technology, especially personal mobility devices, is changing the way people and goods move safely through our cities and towns,” Fleming said. . “This legislation requires drivers to use appropriate caution for pedestrians and cyclists, supports enforcement of regulations, and establishes a strong foundation for testing and evaluating new technology and policies as we move to a net zero future in BC.” The changes are part of the government’s Clean Transport Action Plan to be published later this year, which will set out a comprehensive plan to enable more modes of transport to move people out of cars and reduce road kilometres. vehicle travel. The amendments represent additional steps the government is taking to meet the CleanBC: Roadmap 2030 targets for reducing emissions, including increasing the share of trips made by active transport, such as walking and cycling, to 30%, and reducing emissions greenhouse gases (GHG) in transport from 27% to 32%. “HUB Cycling is pleased to see the introduction of a minimum safe distance law and other protections for vulnerable road users,” said Erin O’Melinn, executive director of HUB Cycling. “Most local residents cycle regularly or want to cycle but are held back by safety concerns. This is an important step towards making all road users safer and providing comfortable opportunities for people to get around using active, healthy, affordable and sustainable modes of transport.” Bill 23 proposes changes to create a safer environment for vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and pedestrians, and supports the move to increased active transport with changes that include: creating a new road user hazard framework requiring drivers to take appropriate precautions when pedestrians and cyclists use a road;

the implementation of a minimum safe passing distance of one meter and a minimum following distance of three meters that drivers of motor vehicles must respect when sharing the road with pedestrians, cyclists, e-bikes and other similar devices;

requiring the use of speed-limiting devices to regulate the maximum speed of heavy commercial vehicles, reducing GHG emissions, reducing speed-related crashes and making it safer for all road users; AND

expanding the Province’s authority to implement more pilot projects, including enabling province-wide pilot projects and broader regulatory authority to test safe, new and emerging transportation technologies and road safety policies. “BCTA is pleased to see the Province take action today to address safety concerns by providing more pathways for the adoption of advanced transportation technologies,” said Dave Earle, president and CEO of the BC Trucking Association. “We have advocated for speed limiters on heavy commercial vehicles because data shows that they dramatically reduce the number of accidents related to speeding at fault. In addition, speed limiters help green our sector by curbing fuel consumption and emissions created by trucks traveling at high speeds. These changes will benefit the trucking industry and British Columbians as a whole.” The proposed legislation would also enable BC to regulate automated vehicles, including licensing, insurance, prohibition and permitting, to support research, testing and use of these vehicles on the road. While fully and fully automated vehicles are not currently authorized for production or sale under federal law, this change in the regulatory structure for automated vehicles would align BC with Ontario, Quebec and other jurisdictions preparing for the future safe deployment of all classes of automated vehicles if they are authorized by the federal government. Amendments are also proposed to enable the safe use of a wider range of emerging technologies, such as micro-utility delivery robots and personal mobility devices, to help transform the province’s transport network to include more affordable options. clean and affordable for the movement of people and goods in BC. roads. Quotes: George Heyman, Minister for the Environment and Climate Change Strategy – “These changes to the Motor Vehicles Act will create a safer environment for pedestrians, cyclists and other road users, and will also support people to move towards active transport and public transit. Transport accounts for a total of 40% of our annual greenhouse gas emissions. Actions that reduce these emissions have a wide range of benefits, from cleaner air and less congestion to better health and accessible and walkable communities.” Dan Coulter, Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit – “A big part of moving to a low-carbon economy is making sure people have safe alternatives to get where they’re going. By introducing these changes, we are advancing our CleanBC goals by putting the safety of people and communities first.”

