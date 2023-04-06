Top Iranian, Saudi envoys meet in China on deal that could change Middle EastExBulletin



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates Years of fighting, missile attacks and mudslinging could end with the first face-to-face meeting Thursday of Saudi Arabia and Iran’s top diplomats in more than seven years.

Saudi Arabia’s state-run al-Ekhbariya news channel showed Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, shaking hands, sharing smiles and sitting side by side.

Iranian media reported that the ministers signed a joint statement to confirm the reopening of their embassies and consulates, as well as the resumption of direct flights and visa facilitation for citizens. The statement also emphasized the importance of restoring decades-old agreements on security cooperation, trade and investment.

It is a turnaround for regional foes who have spent years embroiled on opposite sides of wars in Yemen and Syria and spent huge sums to support rival factions in Lebanon and Iraq.

The meeting between senior Saudi and Iranian diplomats in Beijing carries important optics for Muslims as well, as it comes during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, where patience, compassion and mercy are encouraged.

The meeting also has political significance for China, which hosted. A major buyer of oil from both countries, it has ambitions to increase its influence in the region. This poses a challenge to the US, traditionally the largest foreign power and deal in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia and Iran had been engaged in low-level talks brokered by Iraq and Oman for two years, but it was China that helped seal the deal last month. He called for the reopening of embassies and the revival of old agreements on trade and security.

Walking away from the fight, for now

Each country has its own reasons for wanting to ease tensions now.

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman wants to end the years-long war in Yemen. There, the kingdom has tried but failed to restore to power the country’s internationally-backed government, which was ousted by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The war has cost tens of thousands of Yemeni lives, and Saudi cities, airports and oil facilities have been targeted by Iranian-made drones and missiles.

The deal brokered by China to restore ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran could help lead to a permanent ceasefire between the Houthis, Saudi Arabia and other warring parties.

This would free up Saudi Arabia to focus more on the Crown Prince’s many mega-projects within the kingdom, which aim to create millions of new jobs for young Saudis and diversify the economy away from oil.

For its part, Iran is facing diplomatic isolation, its currency and economy are under heavy pressure from US sanctions and its cities have been rocked by youth-led protests for the past month. As a member of the OPEC oil cartel led by Saudi Arabia, Iran wants to be able to sell more of its crude but is constrained by US sanctions. The deal could bring investment and trade ties with Saudi Arabia, the region’s largest economy.

Great promises and great obstacles

An end to open Saudi-Iranian hostility has the potential to defuse conflicts and power struggles in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq. Already, countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt are improving their ties with Iran.

But how far peacemaking goes or lasts depends on whether the two regional powers can actually improve ties. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain remain deeply suspicious of Iran’s nuclear program, as well as its paramilitary force and support for Iranian proxy militias in the region. They are also concerned about Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities and the drones being tested and used on the battlefield by Russia in its war in Ukraine.

There are also Sunni and Shia Muslims on each side who oppose deeper engagement and rapprochement. Furthermore, Israel’s continued attacks against Iranian targets, including in Syria, remain a source of uncertainty.

Meanwhile, China’s role in the Middle East is growing. The US is still the largest foreign military force in the region but its attention has increasingly turned to containing Russia and China. The Arab states of the Gulf have expressed concern that the US cannot be trusted to defend them against attacks by Iran. Analysts say that while the US remains Saudi Arabia’s main security partner, the kingdom has made clear it will not sidestep the US against China or Russia.

Thursday’s meeting between the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran is the clearest sign yet that both countries, at least for now, see it in their interest to ease tensions, rebuild ties and reassess their foreign policy. their rivals in the region.