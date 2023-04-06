Here is the deepest fish ever filmed | Smart news





Scientists have captured video footage of a fish more than five miles below sea level. Swimming 8,336 meters below the surface, the animal is now the deepest fish ever caught on film. The creature is a juvenile snail of an unknown species Pseudoliparisaccording to a STATEMENT from the University of Western Australia. The cameras captured the fish in the Izu-Ogasawara Channel, located in the western Pacific Ocean, south of Japan. Soon after, the team set another record, taking the deepest fish ever caught. At a depth of 8,022 meters, a hair under five miles below sea level, they caught two snails. Until then, no fish had been caught below 8,000 meters. The footage was captured as part of a ten-year project to study the world’s deepest fish populations, located in the Ryukyu, Izu-Ogasawara and Japan channels. Scientists from the University of Western Australia and Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology contributed to the video capture. Originally recorded in September, the footage was released this week and depicts a lone snail swimming at the record depth, as well as several fish feeding on bait in slightly shallower waters. What is significant is that it shows how far down into the ocean a particular type of fish will go, Alan Jamiesona scientist and deep-sea explorer at the University of Western Australia who led the expedition, says CNNs Chris Lau. To collect the video, the researchers used an autonomous camera system mounted over the side of a ship, according toBBC news Jonathan Amos. They also attached bait to the cameras to lure fish to swim nearby. The Japanese trenches were incredible places to explore; they are so rich in life, even to the end, says Jamieson Reuters. snail they are long, gelatinous, chicken-shaped fish with scaleless skin, small eyes, and translucent bodies. These suction feeders eat small crustaceans in the North Atlantic, North Pacific, Arctic and Antarctic seas and inhabit both coastal and deep waters. Animals are adapted to survive at great depths, where the pressure is 800 times higher than at the surface of the ocean. To cope, snails lack a swim bladder, a gas-filled organ many other fish need to control their movement, writes BBC News. Trying to maintain a gas cavity is very difficult at high pressure, Jamieson tells him Guardians Donna Lu. Jamieson and colleagues previously assumed that fish would not be able to survive at depths below 8,200 to 8,400 meters. Guardian. The concentration of osmolyte, a fluid in fish cells that helps them survive extreme pressures, peaks at those depths, he tells the publication. So it’s unlikely that scientists will find fish at much greater depths than the recently recorded juvenile snail. If this record is broken, it will only be in increments of minutes, potentially just a few metres, Jamieson tells BBC News. Recommended videos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/behold-the-deepest-fish-ever-filmed-180981937/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related