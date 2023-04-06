Syracuse celebrates National Library Week 2023





Campus and Community Syracuse University Librarieswith the support of the Library and Information Science Student Association (LISSA), is celebrating National Libraries Week from April 23-29. The American Library Association has designated Theres More to the Story as this year’s national theme. As the virtual academic center of the University, it is important that the Libraries celebrate our unique role in the lives of our students, faculty, staff and community members, says David Seaman, University Librarian, Dean of Syracuse University Libraries and Interim Dean of School of Information Studies. This year’s festive activities will include: The beginning of the week before the libraries April 21 with a Libraries student employee showcase where student employees will have an opportunity to share highlights from their work at the library.

A curated display of books on the first floor of the Bird Library celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

An exhibition in A High Love: Black Cultural Expression and Political Activism in the 1960s and 1970s in the Special Collections Research Centers 6th floor of the Bird Library.

Featured Library Departments on Libraries' (@SyracuseULib) social media channels that are often hidden or behind the scenes in providing critical library services because they have no customer-facing responsibilities.

The celebration of Mary Hatch Marshall Award on April 24. Mary Hatch Marshall was a longtime member of Library Associates, a Friends of the Library group that raises money for the Libraries' special collections.

The Syracuse University Libraries Assembly, made up of all members of the library staff, celebrates the annual Spring Festival April 25. Springfest is a community-driven event that includes staff posters and exhibits on special projects, initiatives or professional development, along with an update from the Dean on the state of the Libraries and recognition of staff for outstanding service through the Dean's Commendation Awards.

Graduation nights at the Bird Library on April 25 from 2 to 8 p.m., offering students stress relievers, games, coffee and fun activities as a break from studying.

Accessibility in libraries workshop on April 26 at 10 a.m. to introduce patrons to the principles and importance of accessibility within libraries, as well as a description of the accessibility services and resources available at Syracuse University Libraries.

What's new in Special Collections? open house on April 26 displaying recently purchased and newly available materials on 6th floor of the Bird Library.

Virtual presentation on The Role of Libraries in Combating Misinformation: The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on April 27 at 6 pm. Co-sponsored by the Pi Lambda Sigma chapter of Beta Phi Mu, the international library and information studies honor society at Syracuse University, this program is being presented by Adrienne Teague 18, a public librarian in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Throughout the week, there will be Talk Back whiteboards on the first floor of the Bird Libraries for users to share feedback about the libraries.

