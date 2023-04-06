Positive nature: the next challenge requiring a global solution

The positive nature movement to restore and regenerate species and ecosystems has built such powerful momentum that it will soon require a global solution like climate change, according to the director of Accounting for Nature (AfN), Ken Henry.

The former NAB chairman and federal Treasury secretary said landowners were increasingly aware that the productivity of the land they managed depended critically on a sustainable environment, measured by biodiversity, fauna, native vegetation and the quality of water and land.

AfN is filling a data gap that has existed for a long time and the need for it is now urgent, Dr Henry said in an interview.

The spread of the methodology across the landscape has been quite spectacular.

BHP is the most prominent domestic company to adopt positive measures for nature, pledging in June last year to have at least 30 percent of the land and water it controls under conservation, restoration or regeneration.

Benefits may include a lower cost of capital from financial institutions incorporating more detailed data into their credit risk models.

The World Economic Forum estimates that half of the world’s economic output of $44 trillion of economic value generation is moderately or highly dependent on the environment.

About $7 trillion is needed over the next decade to repair the damage already done, yet the United Nations says the annual investment rate is only $100 billion.

Therefore, natural capital is rapidly being depleted, with visible consequences such as water shortages in California and a nitrogen crisis in the Netherlands, according to management consultancy McKinsey.

Investors are alert to global trends and pressure on the private sector to address environmental issues has intensified as the global pandemic stretches public finances.

In February last year, the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock said it might not support the re-election of board directors if companies had not effectively managed, monitored or disclosed the risks associated with the loss of nature.

Dr Henry’s data gap is the main obstacle, because companies need a reliable framework to understand how nature affects their immediate financial performance and the long-term financial risks of positive or negative engagement with the environment.

They will then be able to incorporate nature-related risks and opportunities into their strategic planning, risk management and investment decisions.

The turning point came in 2020 with the creation of the Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), modeled on the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, which set the global standard for climate disclosures.

Last month, the TNFD, made up of 40 members with more than $20 trillion in assets, released the fourth version of its draft framework, with the full framework scheduled for market adoption in September this year.

AfN chief executive Adrian Ward told an internal NAB webinar that his company’s remit was quite different.

They were not about setting dollar values ​​in kind; were about measuring the biophysical state, or health of nature, using world-class scientific methods, Dr Ward said.

We allow other people to put value first, but before doing so, you really need to understand whether the state of nature is actually improving, sustainable or degrading.

From there, you can earn money effectively.

AfN, he said, had recently been audited by Deloitte for TFND as the leading global nature accounting standard.

They were almost the only standard outlining the scientific process for measuring environmental outcomes, Dr Ward said.

We have scientists to sign off on the methods, we have a security process like you do for financial accounting, and we’ve been very transparent, so when you build an environmental account with AfN, it goes to a central public register.

It has been audited and is a claim you can make with confidence without blowing the market.

Confidence was the most important driver of value, particularly in light of the integrity issues in the market for Australian Carbon Credit Units.

We do not want the same mistakes made in the nature market as it develops, because it would be disastrous for market confidence and the actual results for the environment in the long term, said Dr Ward.

TNFD will be the new norm for the most serious companies to disclose their risks; it comes like a freight train and most people don’t know how to do it at this stage.

On the opportunity side, there are a lot of organizations out there that are starting to think about how they position themselves to be nature positive by 2030 or 2050 and prove that without leaving the market.

A recent example of the work of AfNs was a 5.6 million hectare accumulation or environmental account – of natural assets in the Burnett Mary region of Queensland, which was seen as the first step towards unlocking billions of dollars in conservation investment.

The account received funding from the Andrew Forrests Minderoo Foundation, with the NAB Foundation and climate and nature investment and advisory group and pollination advisory group to introduce the account to financial markets looking to invest in natural capital.

AfN’s main standard is ECond, where a score of 100 represents a pristine environmental condition.

The Burnett Mary region scored 44.8 Econds for vegetation, 94 for terrestrial fauna with only a few species under threat, and 62 for water quality and flow.

Dr Ward said a regional account generated robust knowledge to monitor nature risk and by overlaying data on fire and flood risk measurement, biodiversity, biomass carbon and soil carbon, it was possible to build a robust set data.

And then you can use the data to zoom in to measure at the property or asset level to better understand risks and opportunities and determine which locations may not be suitable for end use, he said. he.