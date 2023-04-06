The Montreal Protocol banned this family of ozone-depleting chemicals. Why are some still growing?

Much of the success of the Montreal Protocol, the international treaty that guides the recovery of the ozone layer, hinged on an agreement by countries around the world to phase out new production of certain ozone-destroying chemicals called chlorofluorocarbons, or CFCs.

But the Montreal Protocol contained an exemption that allowed the continued production of some CFCs in the production of other chemicals, including ozone-friendly CFC replacements called hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs. Scientists are now drawing attention to this exception not only because increased emissions of these chemicals could complicate the recovery of the ozone layer, but because they are also powerful greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming.

Luke Western, a researcher at NOAA’s Global Monitoring Laboratory AND University of Bristolsaid the annual warming impact of these legacy CFC emissions is equivalent to all the carbon dioxide produced by Switzerland in 2020.

“What we considered minor sources of CFCs are on our radar now because of the success of the Montreal Protocol,” said Western, lead author of a STUDY published today in Nature Geoscience. “Despite their low levels, these persistent CFC emissions deserve our attention because of their potential to affect ozone recovery and climate impact.”

Once widely used in the manufacture of hundreds of products, including aerosol sprays, foams and packaging materials, solvents and in refrigeration, CFCs have been shown to be a major culprit in the depletion of the ozone layer and the emergence of a large hole of ozone. Antarctica every spring. Production for such uses was banned under the Montreal Protocol in 2010.

CFCs are also potent greenhouse gases. Scientists have estimated that complying with the Montreal Protocol’s ban on the production and new use of all ozone-depleting substances would have eliminated a possible additional increase in global temperature of 0.5 to 1 degree Fahrenheit by 2100.

The new study focused on global emissions of five CFCs with little or no known current use — CFC-13, CFC-112a, CFC-113a, CFC-114a and CFC-115 — chemicals with atmospheric lifetimes ranging from 52 -640 years. In terms of their ozone impact, emissions of these five CFCs combined in 2020 were equivalent to about one-tenth the emissions from CFC-11, one of the main ozone depleters in the CFC family.

In this study, the team used measurements primarily from researcher Johannes Laube at Jlich Research Centerwith other measurements, including from NOAA, and an atmospheric transport model to show that the global atmospheric abundance and emissions of these other CFCs increased as the production and use of CFC-11 and CFC-12 was phased out in 2010.

western, a Researcher Marie Curie, and his colleagues determined that emissions of CFC-113a, CFC-114a, and CFC-115 may be due in part to the production of two common HFCs used primarily as replacements for CFCs in refrigeration and air conditioning . Whether or not emissions of these CFCs will continue to rise depends partly on changes in future HFC production, which is scheduled to be phased out by the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, and partly on the production of chemicals others that produce CFCs as by-products. The drivers behind the increase in emissions of two other CFCs, CFC-13 and CFC-112a, are not known.

While the study found increases in global emissions of all five CFCs, it was unable to identify source locations.

If emissions of these five CFCs continue to rise, their impact could negate some of the ozone recovery benefits obtained under the Montreal Protocol, the researchers said. The study noted that the proper destruction of any co-produced CFCs would eliminate both any future impact on the ozone layer and a source of heat-trapping greenhouse gases.

An important message, Western said, is that the production of some CFC-replacement chemicals may not be entirely ozone-friendly, even if the replacement chemicals themselves are.

For more information, contact Karin Vergoth at the Global Monitoring Laboratory: karin.vergoth@noaa.gov

2