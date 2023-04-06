Derby gets funding to improve dangerous road





Published: April 6, 2023 Derby City Council has been awarded £475,000 through the third round of the Government’s Safe Roads Fund (SRF) to improve safety on Ashbourne Road, which has been identified as high risk. The Safer Roads Fund was introduced by the Department for Transport (DfT) to support road safety in England as part of a wider package of investment in Britain’s transport network. In total, £47.5m of government funding is being invested across England to improve 27 of the country’s most dangerous roads. Traditionally, local highway authorities have focused casualty reduction activities on historic crash cluster locations, however, SRF encourages local authorities to change the way they manage incidents through the adoption of Safe Systems. Safe Systems is a proactive, risk-based approach that, rather than focusing on crashes, encourages local authorities to identify and remove hazards before people are killed or injured. The risk is calculated by comparing the frequency of crashes with how much traffic each road carries, as well as taking into account external factors such as the effect of Covid-19. Recent mapping has identified a section of the A52 at Ashbourne Road, between Markeaton roundabout and Friar Gate, including Agard Road as being in the high risk category. Ashbourne Road is an important part of Derby’s travel network, being part of the A52 for traffic traveling towards Nottingham and has previously been considered to have a good safety record, with a low number of crashes causing fatal or serious injury. heavy. Between September 2019 and September 2022, there have been 7 serious and 0 fatal crashes on this stretch of road, with most of them being isolated incidents at various locations along the route. According to the traditional assessment of casualty reduction, this would not have raised concerns or identified this part of the pathway for improvement. A spokesman for Derby City Council said: The Safer Roads Fund challenges local authorities to rethink their crash prevention strategy and use innovative methods with proven success rates. We are delighted that Derby has been chosen to receive funding to support us to explore new ways to assess our road safety and implement improvements that will prevent future injuries or deaths. By making these improvements, we not only lower the risk of crashes, but can also reduce congestion, travel times and pollution. Nationally, the funding has already seen 150 miles of improved speed limits, enforcement and traffic calming, 90 miles of improved visibility and signing, and 225 improved intersections. Early DfT estimates suggest the £47.5m investment could prevent around 760 fatal and serious injuries over the next 20 years, with a benefit to society of £420m. Plans for this stretch of road have yet to be finalized but will have a strong focus on improving active travel infrastructure and may include: Removal or restoration of roadside hazards

Widening the road and narrowing the carriageway

Sidewalk Pedestrian Improvements

Upgrading existing controlled crossings to toucan crossings

Improved cycle lanes including separation. You can read more about the Safe Streets Fund at Department of Transport website.

