Purdue Ag Week to celebrate Indiana and international agriculture





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the 12th year, agriculture will be celebrated on the Purdue University campus April 10-14 during student-led Ag Week. During the week the students will highlight the giant dances inside Purdue College of Agriculture and the agricultural industry, sharing them with other students and the local community. Students are invited to attend daily events at Memorial Mall and stay connected with Purdue Ag Week on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Spotify and YouTube at @PurdueAgWeek. The Purdue Ag Week Task Force, a team of 20 students, organized Ag Week 2023. Highlights for this year include: Milk Monday (April 10): In collaboration with the Purdue Dairy Club, Milk Monday will focus on production agriculture, specifically the dairy industry, through educational booths, having live cattle on campus from the Research and Education Center of Purdue Animal Sciences, and handing out milk and grilled cheese sandwiches to students.

Tech Tuesday and Presidential Dialogue (April 11): Tech Tuesday will highlight groundbreaking technological advances in farm equipment and drones impacting the agricultural industry. Industry professionals will showcase their equipment to students at Memorial Mall. On Tuesday evening, the 2023 Presidential Dialogue will begin at 4:00 PM ET in Fowler Hall and is open to the public. Panelists Teddy Bekele, chief technology officer for Land O’Lakes; Malcolm DeKryger, member of the Purdue University Board of Trustees and president and co-owner of Belstra Milling Co.; Kyle Kunkler, director of government affairs for the American Soybean Association; and Karen Plaut, Purdue University’s executive vice president for research, will discuss topics within the agriculture industry, including agricultural technology, policy and animal agriculture.

Burger Bash and Ag Expo (Wednesday, April 12): In partnership with the Indiana Beef Cattle Association, students will serve up beef, turkey and plant-based burgers while educating the public about the pasture-to-plate process and describing the steps to plant production – based burgers. Ag Week sponsors will be at Memorial Mall from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm to promote opportunities within the agricultural industry.

Hammer Down Hunger (Thursday, April 13): Hammer Down Hunger offers students the opportunity to help fight local and international food insecurity by packing meals with the organization Pack Away Hunger. In 2022, students packed more than 55,645 meals, which were distributed across Indiana’s food deserts and internationally to Ukraine. Anyone interested in signing up for a one-hour volunteer shift or making a donation can do so by going to the link here. A cornhole tour, presented by the Purdue Agronomy Club, will take place from 5-8pm on the Memorial Mall.

Farm to Fork Friday (April 14): Ag Week concludes with Farm to Fork Friday, an opportunity for Indiana producers to educate students about their production process. This year the Ag Week Task Force has expanded the event to produce grown outside of Indiana to showcase some internationally grown produce. Each weekday, College of Agriculture student organizations will set up booths on Memorial Mall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to promote their clubs and share information with students about their sector of the agriculture industry. . The Ag Week Task Force will also hand out free promotional items each day and have educational quizzes based on the activities and organizations featured that day. Media contact: Abby Leeds, 740-816-7451, mayer36@purdue.edu Author and source: MacKinley Cooksey, 765-299-5873, cookseym@purdue.edu Agricultural communications: 765-494-8415; Maureen Manier, Department Chair, mmanier@purdue.edu Agriculture News Page

