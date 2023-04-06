A Comprehensive Talent Development Strategy: Florida International University Builds on Proven Success | FIU news

of the following essay by FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell appeared as the fifth in an ongoing series with Opportunity MiamiThe Council of Academic Leaders, which includes the presidents of FIU, the University of Miami, Miami Dade College, Florida Memorial University, St. Thomas and Barry University, along with the superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools. The essay series, called “Class of 2040: Essays on the Next Generation Workforce,” explores what it will take to meet the talent development needs of the future. Opportunity Miami is powered by the Miami-Dade Beacon Council.

By Kenneth A. Jessell

Since its opening to students in 1972, Florida International University has embraced the challenge of launching graduates into meaningful careers that fulfill their individual goals, move our economy forward and meet the needs of employers. As we continue to celebrate our 50th anniversary, we reflect on the past and look with excitement to the future. Our greatest success is embodied in our 300,000 alumni: leaders serving in industry and government; the innovators who start the companies of the future; artists who help us understand ourselves better; and engineers, medical professionals, social scientists, and teachers vital to everyday life. The education they received at FIU has allowed them to thrive in an uncertain world and made our community strong and ready to tackle the challenges and opportunities of the future.

Responsive academic programming

Under the leadership of Provost, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth M. Béjar, FIU makes it a priority to ensure that degree programs are rigorous and relevant. Only through ongoing course revision and content updating—work that deans along with department heads and faculty accomplish—can our students graduate with the kind of advanced knowledge and critical thinking skills employers are looking for.

Regularly taking the pulse of the industry is essential to ensure that up-to-date information, topics and practices enter the classroom. FIU’s colleges and schools convene advisory boards of leaders representing the fields graduates are entering. Their advice and guidance provide the basis for keeping curricula relevant and increasing the employability of new graduates.

Industry-academia synergy

Working directly with industry partners gives students a leg up. One example: FIU’s Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences has partnered with security software firm Kaseya in a program to develop technology talent, including future employees fit to work and was raised within the company.

“FIU has been incredible in working with us,” CEO Fred Voccola said recently in an interview with Miami Today. “I’ve never seen a university in the world, in my experience, that actually listens to companies in what they’re looking for and gets their input. FIU looks at the real world.”

Talent development with federal support

In addition to private industry, FIU works directly with federal agencies that provide grants in support of needed talent development and provides field experiences.

One of the most successful programs is a collaboration between FIUs Center for Applied Research and the Department of Energy (DOE). It serves as a pipeline of highly qualified engineers prepared to accept positions with the DOE or at energy and related companies within the state, such as Florida Power & Light. Federal funds cover paid internships at sites such as Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico and Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee.

Practice and “work culture”

The Office of Career and Talent Development is focused on securing students career ready offering professional development workshops and one-on-one counseling. It also connects students with meaningful internships in their areas of career interest. Career fairs, workshops, access to an online platform to search and apply for internship opportunities, and individual mock interviews are available to all students.

Those interested in interning with federal agencies have a unique resource at FIU in Washington DC. There students find support in the form of presentations, networking and unique educational meetings and seminars with representatives of government, business and national organizations. The lessons learned from these young people return to Miami and South Florida.

And while internships and scholarships offer the kind of focused activity that helps a student stand out, practical work experience also has its place. of Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management has an office tasked with keeping its more than 2,000 graduates gaining real-world experience during their academic years at a wide range of companies within the industry. Career development, industry networking events and a dedicated job search engine provide year-round support for students who must work 500 hours as part of graduation requirements and an additional 300 hours for internship credit. The school emphasizes real-world exposure, with the goal of putting students on the right track for land management-level positions immediately upon graduation.

Researchers as teachers

FIU is one of only three percent of universities in the nation to achieve Carnegie’s highest classification of “R1: very high research activity.” This status recognizes research productivity, over $282 million in research expenditures by 2022, and a quality of output commensurate with that of some of the nation’s oldest and best-known institutions of higher education. This means that FIU successfully competes with the best schools in the country for grants from agencies such as the National Institutes of Health and the US Department of Transportation.

Since 2015, FIU faculty have received nearly 400 US patents, and for the past four years, FIU has been ranked among the top 20 US public universities and the top 50 universities worldwide for the number of patents provided by the US. The type of intensive research activity required to create new technology benefits both the students and the companies that hire them after graduation.

In addition to providing exciting, cutting-edge instruction in the classroom, professors involved in cutting-edge research—in criminal forensics, biomedical engineering, neuroscience, marine biology, and more—often invite graduate students into the lab or on field trips. Once reserved exclusively for Masters and Ph.D. students, such opportunities are increasingly open to those seeking bachelor’s degrees—a boon to companies looking for entry-level employees with the skills and potential to move up quickly.

A focus on interpersonal skills

In addition to specific knowledge related to a particular field of study, employers look for job candidates who possess a quiver full of valued universal skills. These include oral and written communication skills, critical thinking competence, and leadership and decision-making skills, among others.

At FIU, the emphasis on written communication includes required composition courses, with one-on-one assistance and development through campus writing centers available to students. Honors College requires students to attend “design thinking” workshops that spark creativity and encourage innovative approaches to problems. of Center for Leadership and Service provides opportunities for personal growth and advancement to build leadership qualities while also teaching the value of teamwork. And the Office of Career and Talent Development organizes workshops to improve public speaking and analytical skills. These are just a few of the ways FIU helps shape and develop students who can contribute successfully in whatever professional setting they choose.

A focus on emerging technologies

Now witnessing the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we see the merging of the physical, digital and biological worlds and the resulting impact on all disciplines, economies and industries. New technologies are changing the way people work and will create a multitude of jobs that currently do not exist.

To meet this tsunami of emerging technology, FIU offers the opportunity to earn “microcredential” competencies designed to enhance student preparation for high-level jobs. Completion of these microcredentials—more than 60 of which are available online, in person, or through a hybrid format—provides certification of skill achievement in subjects such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, data science, and more . Offered to students of all majors and often tailored specifically to those outside of our computer science and business schools, these microcredentials close the gap between individuals’ career readiness and employers’ expectations of a well-rounded graduate. The student earns a digital badge that can be displayed on a LinkedIn profile, resume or digital portfolio.

Emphasis on versatility

Amid the push to provide students with the knowledge and training so vital in today’s fast-paced marketplace, academic leaders recognize that even the latest information is likely to become outdated in a relatively short time, and skill sets as well. will need to be adjusted.

Key to helping students maintain the kind of adaptability required by employers in the 21st century are the interconnected traits of an entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to lifelong learning. FIU encourages and supports entrepreneurial thinking across the curriculum, particularly through College of Business AND Pino Entrepreneurship Center, Blackstone Launchpad, Initial FIUAND Florida Small Business Development Center at FIU.

And with all the promise and potential that new graduates take with them as they leave university, degrees in hand and embark on productive careers, staying relevant and growing into leadership roles will require ongoing education. At FIU, as across the country, the number of individuals seeking master’s, doctoral and professional degrees is on the rise – both on campus and online. In addition, FIU offers year-round professional development certificates, badges, continuing education and a wide range of other credit and non-credit programs.

When the class of 2040—today’s gardeners—enters the startup phase, their world will look very different from the one we live in today. One thing we know for sure is that FIU will support their dreams and goals with the same high standards, innovative thinking and unparalleled dedication that we have built our first 50 years on. Miami – and the world – will be better for it.