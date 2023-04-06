News / Museum / Auschwitz-Birkenau

International
Call for participants. International conference – new technologies in education for Auschwitz and the Holocaust (June 27-29)
ICEAH
06-04-2023
Furthermore, the experience of the pandemics has shown us how rapidly the world that we live in can change and how quickly the methods and means that we use in our educational activity can become insufficient. For the young generation brought up in the era of new technologies and the Internet, focused on the ”here and now”, the history that happened 80 years ago is something remarkably distant. Learning dates and numbers without cause-and-effect relationships or individual fates makes the extremely crucial experience in the history of humankind, as was World War II, lose its role as a moral reference point for young people. Yet, without the understanding and drawing conclusions from what happened “then”, it is difficult to avoid making the same mistakes “here and now”.
Hence, addressing the challenges posed by the education of the young generation, we would like to dedicate this year’s International Educational Conference to the new technologies used in teaching about the crimes of World War II, which are increasingly present in museums and memorials. We are committed to covering the issue as broadly as possible, taking into account the psychological and sociological perspective, including the opportunities and threats arising from the use of new media in education. Therefore, the conference programme includes both panel discussions and presentations of solutions and projects implemented by museums and educational institutions in recent years.
We hope that joint discussions, debates and an exchange of experience can help us answer the following questions: Are there any limitations in using new technologies in teaching about genocides? How can we safely use them in education about the Holocaust and the crimes of World War II? What should education about Auschwitz and the Holocaust look like “here and now”?
In order to apply please fill in and send the online form.
PROGRAM OF THE CONFERENCE
The applications should be submitted until May 15, 2023. Recruitment results will be sent until May 22, 2023. The participants will be selected according to the possibility of using of the knowledge acquired during the conference in their own projects.
The organizer will pay for accommodation (twin rooms) and board. The participant should cover the cost of travel. The languages of the conference are English and Polish (simultaneous translation). The maximum number of participants is 150.
In any questions, please contact us at the following e-mail address:
To apply please complete and submit the online form.
THE PROGRAM OF THE CONFERENCE
Applications must be submitted by May 15, 2023. Recruitment results will be sent by May 22, 2023. Participants will be selected according to the possibility of using the knowledge gained during the conference in their projects.
The organizer will pay for accommodation (double room) and accommodation. The participant must cover the cost of the trip. The languages of the conference are English and Polish (simultaneous translation). The maximum number of participants is 150.
For any questions, please contact us at the following email address:
