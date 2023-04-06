International
United will fly nonstop to 100+ international cities this summer to meet growing demand for overseas travel
United is the largest carrier on both Atlantics AND Pacific, adding nearly 25 new routes to the summer schedule
International bookings on United are 15% higher than 2022
CHICAGO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — United Airlines will fly to 114 different international cities this summer and has expanded its flights by 25% compared to last year to meet the sharp increase in demand for travel outside the US. The airline is already the largest carrier on both the Atlantic and the Pacific, and this summer’s schedule includes nearly 25 new routes. According to United’s bookings data, international bookings are already 15% higher than the same period in 2022*.
Highlights of the summer 2023 schedule include:
- New service for Málaga, DubaiAND STOCKHOLM
- Additional flights to RomeParis, Barcelona, berlin, Shannon, EdinburghAND Naples
- Almost two dozen daily flights to London–Heathrow
- Service for unique places like AmmanAzores, Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife
- Extended service in Australiaserving Sydney, MELBOURNE AND Brisbane
- 10 daily transpacific flights to Tokyo-Haneda, Tokyo–Narita AND Osaka
- Flights twice a day to Seoul, South Korea BY San Francisco
- Service for Hong Kong BY San Francisco
Tickets are on sale now on the airline’s mobile app and on United.com.
“United will give travelers more options than ever before this summer, especially if they want to fly internationally,” said Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of global network planning and alliances. “With unprecedented demand for overseas travel, we will have more services to popular cities, while also adding new and unique destinations for customers to explore.”
New York/Newark DubaiUnited Arab Emirates
ACTIvE March 25United launched daily service between New York/Newark AND Dubai, United Arab Emirates, operated with a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft. The flight is part of a landmark commercial deal between the airline and Emirates that will improve each airline’s network and give their customers easier access to hundreds of destinations within United States and worldwide. MileagePlus members traveling on United New York/Newark–Dubai flight can earn and redeem award miles on connecting flights to nearly 75 destinations on the Emirates and flydubai networks. United is the only US airline that offers nonstop flights Dubai from the US and flies to more destinations in the Middle East AND INDIA than any other US airline.
New York/Newark Málaga, Spain
United is adding a fifth Spanish destination to its global network with new direct flights between them New York/Newark AND Málaga. Starting May 31travelers will be able to explore of Spain Mediterranean coast with three flights a week in Málaga on a Boeing 757-200. United flies to more destinations Spain than any other US airline and this summer will offer direct flights to three Spanish cities that no other US airline serves: MálagaTenerife and Palma de Mallorca.
New York/Newark Stockholm, Sweden
ACTIvE May 27United will return to STOCKHOLM for the first time since 2019 with service from New York/Newark. United first started serving STOCKHOLMthat the locals proudly refer to as “the beauty on the water,” in 2005. United will reconnect customers to this culturally rich and dynamic capital with daily flights on a Boeing 757-200.
San Francisco Rome, Italy
United expands its industry-leading European network from San Francisco with daily flights to Rome starting on May 25 on a Boeing 777-200ER. United is the only US airline that offers direct flights Europe from its center to San Francisco, and this summer will offer non-stop flights to seven popular European cities. With flights to Rome, Milan, Venice AND NaplesUnited continues to fly to more cities in Ital from the US than any other airline in the world.
Chicago/O’Hare Shannon, Ireland
BEGINNING May 25United will add more seasonal flights to Shannon, Ireland with new daily flights from Chicago O’Hare giving customers more opportunities to explore some of the country’s most scenic destinations including Limerick and Galway. United is the only US carrier that offers direct flights Shannon with its existing seasonal service from New York/Newarkand also offers direct flights to Dublin BY Chicago, New York/Newark and Washington Dulles. United will fly a Boeing 757-200 on this route.
Washington Dulles Berlin, Germany
United will begin capital-to-capital service between Washington DC AND Berlin, Germany IN May 25. United will be the only carrier to offer nonstop flights between these cities with daily flights on a Boeing 767-400ER. United offers more flights on berlin from the US than any other airline, with flights available year-round from Newark.
Chicago/O’Hare Barcelona, Spain
United continues to expand its best-in-class European network from Chicago this summer with new direct, daily flights to Barcelona on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, taking off May 25. This summer, United will fly to 14 destinations Europe BY Chicago, more than any other airline. This new flight builds on United’s existing service to it Barcelona BY New York/Newark and Washington Dulles.
More flights to Paris and London
United will have 23 daily flights to London Heathrow this summer, with the recent addition of a second daily flight between them The angels and London Heathrow on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. United offers more flights and more business class seats from New York and the west coast for him London than any other US carrier and this summer. This new flight is based on recent United flights London expansion, with additional flights from Newark, San FranciscoAND Denveras well as new flights from Boston.
United is also adding more travel options between Washington Dulles and Paris Charles de Gaulle with the departure of a second daily flight June 2, operated by a Boeing 777-200ER. United currently offers year-round flights to Paris from New York/NewarkWashington Dulles, Chicago AND San Francisco.
Relaunch of unique seasonal service and increased flights to popular destinations
Along with adding the new flights, United will fly nine transatlantic routes it added last summer, including direct flights between New York/Newark and Nice; Denver AND Munich; Boston and London Heathrow; Chicago/ O’Hare and Zurich; AND Chicago/ O’Hare and Milanas well as flights to four destinations not served by any other North American airline, including Amman, Jordan; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca, Spain and Tenerife, Spain. United has also added a second seasonal frequency from New York/Newark THE Edinburgh, Scotland BY May 25 to October 27 and from New York/Newark THE Naples, Italy BY June 23 until September 7.
Asia Pacific Expansion
This summer, United will also be the largest airline across the Pacific, serving 27 unique destinations. Excluding mainland China and Hong Kong, United’s capacity across the Pacific will exceed 2019 levels by more than 15% this summer. United recently resumed pre-pandemic service between Denver–Tokyo/Narita AND San Francisco–Hong Kongand added new service to Tokyo/Haneda from Washington Dulles and Los Angeles.
United will also have an expanded schedule between Australia and the US this summer, including non-stop routes to of Australia the three largest cities Sydney, MELBOURNE AND Brisbane. Plus, the airline’s recently launched partnership with Virgin Australia allows travelers to make easy connections to more than 20 other cities within Australia.
*International bookings have increased by 15% in March 2023 vs. March 2022
About United
United’s shared purpose is “Connecting people. Uniting the world.” From our US hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, DC, United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers. United is bringing back our customers’ favorite destinations and adding new ones on its way to becoming the world’s best airline. For more on how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol “UAL.”
|
