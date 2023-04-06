American International College offers two online mental health counseling programs – News





American International College (AIC) offers two postsecondary degrees in mental health counseling designed specifically for working professionals. Studies show that adults in the US are among the most likely to seek mental health treatmentwhen experiencing distress, compared to eleven other high-income countries. Unfortunately, Americans are also among those most likely to report difficulty accessing mental health care. There is an urgent need for affordable assistance in this country. However, the ratio of individuals needing mental health care to providers is a depressing 350:1. The good news is that access to care can be improved by adding more mental health care workers. AICs are responsible for the shortage of mental health care workers

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a twenty-two percent increase in mental health counseling jobs by 2031, making it one of the fastest growing occupations in the US. Two graduate counseling programs at AIC offer part-time and full-time enrollment. With 100% online courses and no on-campus residences to attend, these programs are ideal for working professionals who want to earn a degree and maintain their current lifestyle. Both degree programs have three intakes per year. Students from all states except California, Colorado, and New York can apply for either program. A large portion of the program requires practicum hours at designated field locations in student communities. AIC offers integrated field placement services, saving students time to focus on their education, not the logistics of securing a site and preceptor. AIC provides the same quality education and superior service to our students whether they attend on campus or online, states American International College President Hubert Benitez, DDS, PhD. Online Masters in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Those with a bachelor’s in any field can use their undergraduate degree to earn oneOnline Masters in Clinical Mental Health Counseling(CMHC) and start a new and rewarding career to help fill the shortage of mental health workers. The program is based on an integrated curriculum that trains students as skilled counselors who are well-versed in theory, research and clinical skills. This program requires 60 credits of online courses and 700 hours of practicum. It can be completed part-time in just over three years or full-time in two years. Students gain experience in addressing issues of mental health, human dynamics, and social justice for diverse individuals and groups. Online EdD in Mental Health Counseling

Those with a master’s degree in psychology or a closely related field can reach the highest level of education and earn an online EdD in Mental Health Counseling (MHC). This program helps students develop their understanding of counseling and modern psychotherapeutic interventions, strategies, clinical skills, rehabilitation and consultation. The EdD in MHC equips students with hard skills in assessment, diagnosis, and treatment planning and soft skills in personal and interpersonal competencies. With oneonline doctorate in counseling, students become successful mental health providers and qualify for faculty roles in academia where they can educate the next generation of mental health counselors. Through research, they can also contribute to the body of knowledge in the field. This program requires 66 credits of online courses and 700 practicum hours. It can be completed part-time in three and a half years or full-time in just over two years. AIC is accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education. The MA in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and EdD in Mental Health Counseling curricula are aligned with the Council on Counseling Accreditation and Related Education Program to prepare students for licensure in most states. (Students are responsible for ensuring they meet all state licensing requirements.) The programs are now accepting applications for the upcoming start date of August 28, 2023.For more information about American International College’s online graduate counseling programs, visithttps://online.aic.edu

