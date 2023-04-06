



Dear colleagues and students, I know many in our College community were affected by yesterday’s ice storm, with many in our region still without power. College leadership has been monitoring the situation and would like to provide the following updates: All College campuses Ottawa, Pembroke and Perth are open and all classes take place according to normal schedules.

Ottawa, Pembroke and Perth AC Online continues to operate as per normal hours.

We understand that some students and staff are still struggling with the after-effects of the storm, including power outages and connectivity issues.

For students in need of academic support, please connect with teachers and program coordinators when you are able to discuss options. Please continue to monitor your College email, social media and Brightspace for any updates.

For employees affected by the storm, please contact your supervisors when you are able to discuss how you can best support yourself at this time.

For learners in co-op or on-the-job training, your safety is the top priority if you are unable to attend due to safety issues or other circumstances due to weather conditions that you are not required to attend. When/if you are able, please contact your co-op employer and your Co-op Department contact, or placement coordinator, for updates to make them aware of your situation.

The Early Learning Center at the Ottawa campus is operating according to its normal schedule. I want to thank our entire College community for your resilience, patience and flexibility. I also want to thank Hydro Ottawa, Hydro One and the telecommunications companies who worked around the clock to restore power and connectivity. I also want to acknowledge and thank the many employees who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to provide support. Thanks and stay safe, Claude Brull President and CEO

