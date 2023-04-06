Fogarty and NIH related sessions at the Consortium of Universities for Global Health (CUGH) 2023 annual meeting





of Consortium of Universities for Global Health (CUGH) will hold its annual conference April 14-16, 2023, with in-person satellite sessions on April 13 and virtual satellites on April 3-7. Representatives from Fogarty and NIH will participate in a series of sessions on issues critical to global health research. Look

full agenda from CUGH Panels and sessions Friday, April 14

10:4511:30 am Keynote speech and Lifetime Achievement Award

Roger Glass, Senior Scientist Emeritus, Former Director, Fogarty International Center 4:306 in the afternoon Climate change and malnutrition

Organized by Fogarty International Center and

Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD)

Speakers include: Bill Dietz Sumner M. Redstone (George Washington University); Jessica Fanzo (John Hopkins University); Nancy Krebs, Kartik Shankar (University of Colorado; Beatrice Ekesa (Alliance Bioversity International and CIAT, Kampala, Uganda); Meera Shekar (World Bank)

Organized by Fogarty International Center and Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) Speakers include: Bill Dietz Sumner M. Redstone (George Washington University); Jessica Fanzo (John Hopkins University); Nancy Krebs, Kartik Shankar (University of Colorado; Beatrice Ekesa (Alliance Bioversity International and CIAT, Kampala, Uganda); Meera Shekar (World Bank) From MEPI/NEPI to AFREhealth/HEPI: Achievements, Challenges and Ways Forward

With the acting director of the Fogarty International Center, Dr. Peter Kilmarx Saturday, April 15 8:4510:15 am Fogarty Global Health Fellows & Scholars Program in 20: An assessment of his career impact and where his teammates are today



Roger Glass, Celia Wolfman Katz, UnJa Hayes (Fogarty); Alumni of the program 4:306 in the afternoon Reimagining global health in the 21st century

With Fogarty International Center Acting Director Peter Kilmarx and Fogarty Advisory Board Members Maureen Lichtveld, Judy Wasserheit

With Fogarty International Center Acting Director Peter Kilmarx and Fogarty Advisory Board Members Maureen Lichtveld, Judy Wasserheit Training the Next Generation of Global Health Researchers: The NIH-Fogarty Global Health Program for Fellows and Researchers

Organized by LAUNCH Global Health Program for Members and Researchers/Consortia Sunday, April 16 12:452:15 PM Science in real-world sustainable impact: Investing and building capacity in applying science to catalyze, scale and sustain proven interventions in global health delivery

With the acting director of the Fogarty International Center, Dr. Peter Kilmarx Satellites and other similar events Tuesday, April 4 9 o’clock in the morning 12 o’clock in the afternoon Wednesday, April 5 9 o’clock in the morning 12 o’clock in the afternoon Thursday, April 6

9 am 12 pm 10 o’clock in the morning 4 in the afternoon Wednesday, April 12

22:40 in the afternoon AAHCI Global Innovation Forum 2023

Collaboration Fosters Resilience: International Research and Opportunities at NIH

With Acting Director of the Fogarty International Centre, Peter Kilmarx Thursday, April

13 8:30 a.m. 12 p.m noon 3 pm Updated March 22, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fic.nih.gov/News/Events/Pages/cugh-nih-speakers-presenters-2023.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related