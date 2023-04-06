The plan provides confidence and certainty for UK researchers, universities and businesses and will give them an opportunity to provide input

while the UK hopes that the negotiations on Horizon Europe will be successful, and that is our preference, it should be on the basis of fair and appropriate terms

If we are unable to provide companionship on fair and appropriate terms, we will pioneer our bold and ambitious alternative

ongoing conversations with researchers and businesses to ensure Pioneer would build on the UK’s strengths and develop new skills

The blueprint for Pioneer – a long-term and bold prospectus program to support UK research and innovation if association with the Horizon Europe scheme is not possible – has been unveiled today (Thursday 6 April).

Pioneer’s prospectus sets out the proposals that would inform the scheme, which is being developed with input from researchers and businesses across the UK.

We are discussing Horizon Europe association with the EU and we hope that our negotiations will be successful. This is our preference. But association will have to be based on a good deal for researchers, businesses and UK taxpayers. If we are unable to provide companionship on fair and appropriate terms, we will implement our bold and ambitious Pioneer alternative.

Earlier this week, Science and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan held an introductory meeting with EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel to discuss research collaboration, including the UK’s expectations around the Horizon Europe association. While those discussions continue, initial details on Pioneer are now being published to give researchers and businesses the chance to give their input and provide long-term certainty if we are unable to reach the right terms through discussions with the EU.

Science and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said:

We are engaging with the EU on Horizon Europe and I got the ball rolling this week with a meeting with Commissioner Gabriel in Brussels. We hope that our negotiations will be successful and that is our preference, but they must be on the right terms. We need to ensure that we have an ambitious alternative ready to go if we need it and that our businesses and researchers are fed with it. Our top priority is to support them to ensure their ground-breaking work can continue no matter what. That is why I am starting this conversation today about how we will continue to support them, in every scenario, so that our sector has security and a say.

If required, Pioneer’s alternative program will focus on 4 main themes to complement our existence R&D investments:

Talent

End-to-end innovation

Global Cooperation

Investments in R&D GRADING SYSTEM

The Government is introducing this detail now, so that stakeholders from across the UK’s research and innovation sectors can play an active role in building the plan.

The long-term program would be established as soon as possible if necessary and the government would engage intensively with researchers and businesses to set priorities for a program that would help build the UK’s strengths and develop of new skills, distributing resources and support to the sector across the country, in line with the Leveling Up agenda.

This comes as The Horizon Europe Guarantee Fund has reached a significant milestone with more than 1 billion now awarded to UK-based researchers and innovators, enabling them to take part in Horizon Europe projects, while the UK association in the flagship program of EU funding is delayed.

Warranty scheme, submitted by UKRAINE , supports researchers and innovators who have been successful in Horizon Europe competitions but are unable to receive EU funding due to delays by the UK association in the programme. With Guarantee funding they can continue their important work in research and innovation.

Pioneer prospectus support

Professor Paul Boyle, Chair of the UK Universities Research and Innovation Policy Network and Vice-Chancellor at Swansea University said:

We are pleased to see that, with the publication of Pioneer’s prospectus today, the government has reiterated its ambition to complete the association with Horizon Europe. Recent engagements between Secretary of State Michelle Donelan and the EU ambassador last month, and this week’s meetings in Brussels, show that this is being taken seriously by both sides. It is clear that the deal is needed at an appropriate cost to the UK association given the years that have been lost. And while we remain hopeful that negotiations can continue swiftly to deliver a positive outcome, it is entirely appropriate that the UK has an alternative plan that can be activated if our association proves unable to agree a time frame reasonable. As such, we are pleased to see that the proposals have now been published and that the Government is seeking feedback. UK universities have been consulted on the development of the Pioneer package and we will continue to engage constructively in the coming months. Indeed, there are aspects of the package that we would ask the government to consider implementing, apart from the UK’s partnership in Horizon Europe, as they would further strengthen our ability to work globally and achieve our collective ambitions of research and innovation.

Dr Tim Bradshaw, Chief Executive of the Russell Group, said:

The start of serious negotiations in Brussels this week on the UK’s participation in EU programs is an important step forward. It is right that discussions take place on fair and appropriate terms, and we hope that an agreement can be reached quickly to finally pass the bond. The ambition of the proposals for Pioneer is welcome. If necessary, it is vital that this package focuses on attracting and retaining talent and supporting global collaboration for research discovery through to innovation, all underpinned by funding commitments and with the necessary transition measures in place. We welcome the opportunity to work with the government on the development of Pioneer and will carefully consider the proposals. However, we have always been clear that it will be a challenge to replicate the full benefits of the world’s largest collaborative research programme, with ready pathways for talent flow, facility access and multi-country collaboration. This should not be seen as an either-or scenario. Strengthening our links with Europe and beyond through Horizon can stand alongside an opening up of elements of the government’s alternative plans, giving the UK the best chance to cement our status as a science superpower.

Professor Sir Jim McDonald the French FRESH The President of the Royal Academy of Engineering said:

The strong preference of the Academy and the wider global research and innovation community has always been for the UK to link up with Horizon Europe. The progress shown by the discussions in recent weeks suggests that we are now closer to confirming this agreement. We hope that all parties will work together quickly to reach fair and appropriate terms for the association that reflect the impact of the 2-year delays. The entire engineering community would celebrate an announcement of continued partnership between the UK and the EU. If association proves impossible even at this late stage, the information in the prospectus for Pioneer will be useful to the community in preparing the measures to be taken in those circumstances. The Academy has cooperated closely with him DSIT our sister National Academies and UKRAINE to be ready to deliver the Pioneer Discovery elements of that plan.

Dr Diana Beech, Chief Executive, London Higher said:

While partnering with Horizon Europe remains a priority for UK science, we welcome the publication of the government’s ambitious alternative plan, Pioneer. This prospectus contains a number of new, innovative proposals which could drive forward the UK’s science and technology superpower ambitions, regardless of the outcome of the negotiations. International cooperation is vital to the UK’s future success R&D and we welcome detailed thinking from governments on how this can be improved through the UK’s multidisciplinary powers. As representatives of the largest concentration of universities and research organizations of any region of the UK, we hope that this alternative plan will continue to provide our world-class universities and researchers with the funding, security and stability they need to continue to power the UK engine. innovation and building connections across regions. We will work with our membership to discuss the benefits of this alternative and we will openly invite the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology to work with London universities to build on the full diversity of our nations. R&D skills.

Notes to editors

Leveling up R&D the mission is critical to ensuring the future scientific and economic prosperity of the UK’s regions, and to do all R&D provide stronger as a result.

Pioneer would receive the same amount of funding as the UK would have paid to partner with Horizon if we had been connected from 2021 to 2027. This means the UK would have invested around £14.6 billion in Pioneer by the end of 2027-2028, including the support we are already providing to the sector through the Horizon Guarantee.