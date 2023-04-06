US and International Space Professionals Attend Schriever Wargame 2023 at Air Force Wargaming Institute > Air University (AU) > Air University News





of Space Force Space Training and Readiness Command recently concluded a two-week wargaming at the Air Force Wargaming Institute, bringing together senior civilian and military leaders, planners and space system operators from eight countries. Schriever Wargame 2023, or SW23, explored critical space and cyberspace issues within a multi-domain environment across the spectrum of conflict, challenging approximately 350 US and international participants to coordinate space systems, cyber capabilities and doctrinal concepts to achieve objectives and to maintain a peaceful space domain. According to STARCOM officials, the war game, which ended on March 31, 2023, presented a global scenario depicting a notional competitor seeking to achieve strategic goals by conducting multi-domain operations. “Hosting our wargame at AFWI is a huge win for the Space Force and STARCOM,” said Brian Raymond, executive director for Wargaming for STARCOM’s Space Delta 10. “The unparalleled resources and skilled personnel available here are truly remarkable.” During the two-week war game, participants engaged in scenario-based planning exercises designed to improve strategic and operational decision-making in order to strengthen national and multinational priorities. “Schriever Wargame provides a venue for key international partners to jointly explore critical space issues,” said Royal Canadian Air Force Lt. Col. Dave Wood, Team Canada manager. “Wargaming facilitates the kind of discussion and reflection that encourages creative solutions to problem sets.” AFWI not only assists the Space Force, but also helps other military services develop effective strategies and train personnel. The center’s simulations have helped the military identify weaknesses in its current approaches and develop new tactics and technologies that better address the challenges of modern warfare. AFWI is part of the Air Force University’s Curtis E. LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education. “We have about 10 different sponsors, such as combatant commands, numbered air forces and joint services that need support, which results in about 35 wargames a year,” said Lisle Babcock, director of Wargaming AFWI. “What we’re doing is giving decision makers the opportunity to play the war through decisions as part of the Joint Planning Process to see what the consequences of those actions are so they don’t make the same mistakes when we we should actually go to war.” The event at AFWI was a testament to the power of international cooperation and collaboration. Bringing together military members from different nations for SW23 showed that complex challenges can be overcome by working towards a common goal. like Department of the Air Force and other services continue to face new and evolving threats, AFWI remains an integral component of DOD’s mission to protect the nation and its interests.

