UK’s loudest bird finds its voice again after breeding season | Birds





The UK’s loudest bird has had a bumper reproduction a year after it was previously pushed to extinction in the country. Bitterns became locally extinct in the 1870s due to persecution and the drying up of their wetland habitat for agriculture. Now the RSPB has revealed that thanks to conservation work, the bird, which has a distinctive plumage, has had one of its most successful breeding seasons. Last year, the secretive member of the heron family successfully bred for the first time at the RSPB Saltholme nature reserve on Teesside their most northerly breeding record. Although most records are in England, with a few in Wales, bitterns were once found in Scotland and Northern Ireland, and there is hope that they will once again have a presence there. UK’s loudest bird boom, bittern (video from RSPB) Conservators counted 228 males in bloom during the last breeding season, one of the most successful years to date. Wetland-dwelling birds depend on reedbed habitats, where they move, camouflaged, to hunt fish, insects and amphibians. Men are easier to count as you hear them before you see them; they are the loudest bird in the UK with their far-carrying mist boom that can be detected up to three miles away. Males of the species make this noise in the spring to attract female mates. Bitterns returned to Norfolk, arriving from mainland Europe, in 1900, but after their wetlands were drained for farming in the 20th century, their population declined again, down to just 11 males by 1997. Since then, habitat restoration has seen the species recover, although it is still amber-listed, meaning it is under threat. Conservationists continue to strive to restore their habitat so that they have a secure future in the UK. skip past newsletter promotion The most important stories of the planet. Get all the environmental news of the week – the good, the bad and the essential Enter your email address Enter your email address Sign up “,”Styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”green-light”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you down to Earth every week.”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information see our Privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy AND Terms of Service apply. after promoting the newsletter Simon Wotton, a senior conservation scientist from the RSPB, said: Many wetlands were drained in the 19th and 20th centuries to make room for farming, leaving less and less wetlands to breed. One of the goals of the hard work since 1990 was to create and restore suitable wetlands far from the coast to create safe zones that would not be affected by the effects of climate change such as sea level rise. Rejuvenating these spaces also helps prevent flooding and combat the climate crisis, wetlands are incredible carbon sponges, with coastal wetlands sequestering more carbon than forests. A win-win for nature and climate crises. Although there are only a few hundred of them in the country, bitterns can be seen and heard in spring at places including Minsmere in Suffolk, Avalon Marshes, Somerset and Ouse Fen in Cambridgeshire.

