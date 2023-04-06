OHare Airport named fourth busiest in the world for passenger traffic | Chicago News





(CNN) Five of the world’s busiest airports for passengers in 2022 were in the United States, according to preliminary global air traffic figures.

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was still the world’s busiest airport by passenger volume in 2022, holding the top spot regained in 2021 after being knocked down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airports Council International, a trade association representing nearly 2,000 airports, released the rankings on Wednesday.

Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver and Chicago OHare took second, third and fourth place, respectively. Los Angeles was number 6 among the busiest airports in 2022.

The strong US showing is thanks to a healthy return in the domestic market. All US airports in the top 10 have significant domestic passenger shares between 75% and 95% of domestic traffic, according to ACI.

In 2021, eight of the 10 busiest airports were in the United States.

More broadly, domestic markets are recovering faster than international markets.

In international markets, we are certainly suffering a little more in terms of recovery, said Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World, in an interview with CNN Travel.

However, Dubai International (No. 5), London Heathrow (No. 8) and Paris Charles de Gaulle (No. 10) returned to the top 10 in 2022 after two years of the pandemic that knocked them out of their top 10 spots before pandemic.

Central London recorded the biggest year-on-year traffic growth in the top 10, with a nearly 218% increase in passenger volume from 2021, thanks to the lifting of restrictions in March 2022.

And Dubai was the airport no. 1 in 2022 for international passengers, followed by London Heathrow and Amsterdam Schiphol.

New to the overall top 10 for passengers in 2022 were Istanbul Airport at number 7 and Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at number 9.

For the first time in many years, no airport in China made the top 10 busiest list. After the United States, China is the world’s second largest domestic travel market.

Global traffic in 2022 reached nearly 7 billion passengers, 73.8% of 2019 levels, according to ACI, with domestic travel at 80% of 2019 levels and international traffic at 60%.

Air travel should be much better in 2023

Last year also brought major air travel disruptions in some regions linked to increased demand outstripping staff and capacity growth, which had been down at the start of the pandemic.

This year should be much better, de Oliveira said, noting that air travel is an ecosystem.

We don’t have an airline without an airport. We don’t have an airport without an airline, but you don’t have an industry without the customer, the passenger.

That is why it is very important for us to maintain and work together with the entire ecosystem to provide a good service to our passengers. And in this way, we are much better prepared than last year to cope with the demand, he said.

One of the biggest lessons for the industry from the pandemic? The need for global cooperation.

We cannot make decisions that are not based on facts, that are not based on science, said de Oliveira, noting the need for coordinated rules rather than each country making a decision based on its own conclusions about the measures to be taken. take Coordination is more important to us than what kind of rules you apply.

ACI expects global passenger traffic to reach 92% of 2019 levels in 2023. A full recovery to 2019 levels is not expected until 2024.

The world’s 10 busiest airports for passenger traffic in 2022

1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, Georgia (ATL): 93.7 million passengers; 23.8% increase from 2021

2. Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas (DFW): 73.4 million passengers; 17.5% increase from 2021

3. Denver, Colorado (DEN): 69.3 million passengers; 17.8% increase from 2021

4. Chicago OHare, Illinois (ORD): 68.3 million passengers; 26.5% increase from 2021

5. Dubai, United Arab Emirates (DXB): 66.1 million passengers; 127% increase from 2021

6. Los Angeles, California (LAX): 65.9 million passengers; 37.3% increase from 2021

7. Istanbul, Turkey (IST): 64.3 million passengers; 73.8% increase from 2021

8. London Heathrow, United Kingdom (LHR): 61.6 million passengers; 217.7% increase from 2021

9. Delhi, India (DEL): 59.5 million passengers; 60.2% increase from 2021

10. Paris Charles de Gaulle, France (CDG): 57.5 million passengers; 119.4% increase from 2021

