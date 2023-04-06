International
OHare Airport named fourth busiest in the world for passenger traffic | Chicago News
(CNN) Five of the world’s busiest airports for passengers in 2022 were in the United States, according to preliminary global air traffic figures.
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was still the world’s busiest airport by passenger volume in 2022, holding the top spot regained in 2021 after being knocked down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Airports Council International, a trade association representing nearly 2,000 airports, released the rankings on Wednesday.
Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver and Chicago OHare took second, third and fourth place, respectively. Los Angeles was number 6 among the busiest airports in 2022.
The strong US showing is thanks to a healthy return in the domestic market. All US airports in the top 10 have significant domestic passenger shares between 75% and 95% of domestic traffic, according to ACI.
In 2021, eight of the 10 busiest airports were in the United States.
More broadly, domestic markets are recovering faster than international markets.
In international markets, we are certainly suffering a little more in terms of recovery, said Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World, in an interview with CNN Travel.
However, Dubai International (No. 5), London Heathrow (No. 8) and Paris Charles de Gaulle (No. 10) returned to the top 10 in 2022 after two years of the pandemic that knocked them out of their top 10 spots before pandemic.
Central London recorded the biggest year-on-year traffic growth in the top 10, with a nearly 218% increase in passenger volume from 2021, thanks to the lifting of restrictions in March 2022.
And Dubai was the airport no. 1 in 2022 for international passengers, followed by London Heathrow and Amsterdam Schiphol.
New to the overall top 10 for passengers in 2022 were Istanbul Airport at number 7 and Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at number 9.
For the first time in many years, no airport in China made the top 10 busiest list. After the United States, China is the world’s second largest domestic travel market.
Global traffic in 2022 reached nearly 7 billion passengers, 73.8% of 2019 levels, according to ACI, with domestic travel at 80% of 2019 levels and international traffic at 60%.
Air travel should be much better in 2023
Last year also brought major air travel disruptions in some regions linked to increased demand outstripping staff and capacity growth, which had been down at the start of the pandemic.
This year should be much better, de Oliveira said, noting that air travel is an ecosystem.
We don’t have an airline without an airport. We don’t have an airport without an airline, but you don’t have an industry without the customer, the passenger.
That is why it is very important for us to maintain and work together with the entire ecosystem to provide a good service to our passengers. And in this way, we are much better prepared than last year to cope with the demand, he said.
One of the biggest lessons for the industry from the pandemic? The need for global cooperation.
We cannot make decisions that are not based on facts, that are not based on science, said de Oliveira, noting the need for coordinated rules rather than each country making a decision based on its own conclusions about the measures to be taken. take Coordination is more important to us than what kind of rules you apply.
ACI expects global passenger traffic to reach 92% of 2019 levels in 2023. A full recovery to 2019 levels is not expected until 2024.
The world’s 10 busiest airports for passenger traffic in 2022
1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, Georgia (ATL): 93.7 million passengers; 23.8% increase from 2021
2. Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas (DFW): 73.4 million passengers; 17.5% increase from 2021
3. Denver, Colorado (DEN): 69.3 million passengers; 17.8% increase from 2021
4. Chicago OHare, Illinois (ORD): 68.3 million passengers; 26.5% increase from 2021
5. Dubai, United Arab Emirates (DXB): 66.1 million passengers; 127% increase from 2021
6. Los Angeles, California (LAX): 65.9 million passengers; 37.3% increase from 2021
7. Istanbul, Turkey (IST): 64.3 million passengers; 73.8% increase from 2021
8. London Heathrow, United Kingdom (LHR): 61.6 million passengers; 217.7% increase from 2021
9. Delhi, India (DEL): 59.5 million passengers; 60.2% increase from 2021
10. Paris Charles de Gaulle, France (CDG): 57.5 million passengers; 119.4% increase from 2021
The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. company. Discovery. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.wttw.com/2023/04/05/o-hare-airport-named-4th-busiest-world-passenger-traffic
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Adidas, Roomba, AirPods Pro: Best Online Sales Right Now
- Actor Jeremy Renner says horrific snow plow accident was ‘my mistake’
- Google claims TPU v4 outperforms Nvidia A100
- What is TikTok’s sister app Lemon8, and will it be banned too?
- Bollywood superstar ranked first ahead of Lionel Messi in TIME’s list of most influential people
- BYU Football: Early departure leaves Cougars lean in linebacker spots
- Six student projects in fashion and textiles centered on their subjects
- Delivery robot company Clevon leaves the Stock Exchange six months after going public | News
- Sonoma County Deputy Health Officer Takes Over Sundari Mase’s Departure
- Another case recorded against Imran Khan in Islamabad
- Easter egg hunts are happening this weekend
- Wildcats Drop Opener for Huskies