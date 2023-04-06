FreeWire announces international business expansion, opens European headquarters





FreeWire installs the first ultra-fast Boost chargers IN Belgium, NetherlandsAND Spainhires European sales team and announces opening of European headquarters including a sales and demonstration center NEWARK, California., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FreeWire Technologies, a leading provider of battery-integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and power management solutions, today announced the company’s continued international expansion with the official ribbon cutting of FreeWire’s European Headquarters that happens in April 19, 2023. This location includes a sales and demonstration center and will serve as the hub for the company’s European operations. FreeWire’s European headquarters will be located in Banbury, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom and will be home to the European team, which will continue to grow throughout 2023. The office space allows room for the company’s European operations to scale with demand. FreeWire plans to target United Kingdom (UK), Irelandand the Benelux region, together with Spain AND Italin 2023 before expanding to other markets. “Our expansion into Europe is a milestone reached by FreeWire after a year of tremendous growth. We have increased our headcount by 70% and placed Boost Chargers in five new locations in the last 12 months alone,” said James Jean Louis, European Head of Sales at FreeWire. “FreeWire is well positioned to enter the growing European market. We see a huge opportunity to provide reliable, flexible and cost-effective infrastructure that can be deployed quickly to support the rapidly growing demand for ultra-fast charging fast EV in Europe.” FreeWire has already deployed Boost Chargers in the European region in partnership with bp. In mid-February, FreeWire began its partnership with Bauwelinck, a regional car dealer. The partnership’s first integrated ultra-fast battery charger was installed at a dealership in Antwerp and will be open to the public in the coming weeks. “Installing the Boost charger itself was surprisingly simple and quick,” said Johan Bauwelinck, CEO of Bauwelinck. “In addition to the much shorter delivery time, the consistently low energy consumption was especially appreciated by the local power company.” FreeWire began its partnership with AVIA in Netherlands earlier this month. The first deployment will be installed at the AVIA Marees gas station in Wieringerwerf. In addition to FreeWire’s partnership with AVIA and Bauwelinck, the company has also started a partnership with Otamar, a regional gas station operator. The first installation was recently installed in the region of Galicia Spain. The charger is located at a public gas station in Vigo and is located along a major connecting highway Spain THE Portugal. “We are excited about this new commercial alliance with FreeWire, located for the first time in Spain and from a strategic location on the border with Portugala unique ultra-fast top-up service that we have never seen before,” he said Bust of Angel Maria Otamendi, CEO of Otamar. “It’s versatile and highly scalable, which supports our expansion capabilities.” FreeWire has recently added two employees to the European Sales Team led by European Head of Sales, James Jean Louis. Olga Wieczerzycka serves as Regional Sales Manager for Spain AND Italbringing experience from WallBox and OE Charging. Martin Walters recently joined the team as Business Development Manager for the UK and Ireland bringing experience from Tata Motors. For more information about FreeWire, visit the official website here . About FreeWire Technologies

FreeWire Technologies was founded in 2014 and is an industry leader in ultra-fast EV charging and power management solutions that solve grid infrastructure constraints and support the global transition to electric vehicles. FreeWire’s network of integrated battery boost chargers transforms the way power is delivered and bridges the gap from legacy infrastructure to future technology. FreeWire products are used by Fortune 100 companies, commercial and utility customers, fleets, retail locations and gas stations worldwide North America AND Europe. For more information visit https://freewiretech.com. SOURCE FreeWire Technologies

