Rights expert welcomes Vatican’s rejection of Revelation Doctrine





José Francisco Cal Tzay, UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoplesexpressed the hope that governments will follow the lead of the Holy See, noting that its influence is still felt today. Open wound The doctrine of discovery is still an open wound for many indigenous peoples around the world, he said. It should be treated as part of a reconciliation process between indigenous peoples and colonial states. Papal doctrine was used to claim indigenous territories in the Americas, Africa and elsewhere in the world. Mr. Cal Tzay commended the Vatican for recognizing the harmful effects of colonization, including the pain suffered by indigenous peoples. He welcomed Pope Francis’ call to abandon the colonizing mentality and promote mutual respect and dialogue. Important step The Holy See has received an important step towards reconciliation and healing with indigenous peoples rejecting all concepts that fail to recognize their inherent human rights, he said. The doctrine was recognized as a unilateral right of European colonial powers to claim sovereignty and superior rights over the lands and resources of indigenous peoples, based on their supposed lack of civilization and religion. He added that it continues to have a negative impact on indigenous rights in some countries. Means of deprivation He said the Doctrine of Discovery provides a legal basis for it unilaterally deprive indigenous peoples of their rights to title and ownership of their traditional lands and territories by states that continue to use this legal theory as part of their national law, legislation and jurisprudence, particularly in relation to land disputes. The UN expert pointed out that this was among the root causes of the intergenerational trauma suffered by indigenous peoples, as currently manifested in high youth suicide rates, over-representation in the criminal justice system, disproportionate violence against women and girls. and racial discrimination. Review and discard He called on all states that still support the Doctrine of Revelation to follow the Vatican’s lead formally rejecting the decree and the review of all jurisprudence and legislation that relies on it. Special Rapporteurs like Mr. Cali Tzay, and others of the UN Human Rights Council– Appointed independent experts are mandated to monitor and report on specific thematic issues or country situations, as part of the Council’s Special Procedures. They are not UN staff and receive no compensation for their work.

