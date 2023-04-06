International
DWP’s new study on sanctions may not be all it seems
Today, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has published an analysis on the impact of universal credit (UC) sanctions on later employment. He concludes that sanctioning causes people to stop seeking UC, but reduces the likelihood that they will enter paid work. This commentary investigates the robustness of this analysis and briefly summarizes what we know about sanctions from other research.
Benefit claimants who are out of work or on low incomes and who do not have a disability or certain types of caring responsibilities are required to look for work in order to be eligible for benefits – a policy known as conditionality. Such applicants must meet with job coaches at a job center to prove they are looking for work. To enforce conditionality, the government has a sanctions regime where if the job coach thinks claimants’ job search is insufficient or if they fail to perform other duties, their benefits can be reduced or stopped entirely for a period. A sanction for a single claimant is 11 per day and in extreme circumstances can last up to six months. In November 2022 (latest data) around 120,000 individuals in UC were being sanctioned, a figure that has risen steadily since the pandemic when the probation regime was essentially suspended.
DWP STUDY uses administrative data to assess the impact of sanctions on future employment and benefit claims of those who were sanctioned. The basic approach is to take claimants who are subject to probation and compare the outcomes of those who receive a sanction with those who do not. Following this strategy, they show that those who are sanctioned are more likely to stop seeking UC, but less likely to enter paid work (and therefore those who are sanctioned are more likely to remain out of work without support benefit).[1]
For this type of methodology to reliably show the impact of sanctions, it must be the case that those who are sanctioned and those who are not. would have had the same future employment and benefit outcomes as each other, no sanctions were applied.[2]
However, this assumption is unlikely to be true. Sanctions are not imposed randomly: they are often precisely imposed BECAUSE the job coach believes that the claimants’ job search has been inadequate. It is clear that job search effort will affect one’s ability to find a job—and disengagement in job search activity may reflect underlying reasons that lead to, or at least be related to, such a search. work to be less productive. So people who are sanctioned, on average, are more likely to have had a lower chance of re-entering the workforce even if no sanction had been applied. But in DWP’s analysis, this effect will be attributed to the impact of the sanctions themselves. It is therefore not surprising that the DWP finds that sanctions appear to reduce the likelihood of working.
Indeed, it is clear from the analysis that those who are sanctioned look quite different from those who are not; for example, the DWP shows that the preliminary earnings of those who end up being sanctioned are around half of those who are not sanctioned. For the differences that DWP watching in their data – such as previous earnings, age and gender – they can control for them. But the presence of these kinds of large differences suggests that there are other, unobserved ways that the sanctioned differ from the non-sanctioned (eg educational qualifications or caregiving or other non-work priorities). Any change along these lines that affects employment outcomes will – wrongly – be attributed to a sanctioning effect, when in reality it is the influence of these wider factors.
Taken together, this suggests that estimates of sanctions on future employment outcomes are likely to confound any true impact of sanctions, the impact of differences in claimant job search between sanctioned and unsanctioned, and the influence of other ways that sanctioned and unsanctioned differ. Therefore, we should not pay too much attention to these results.
The biggest danger with sanctions, which generally take away a large portion of household income (for a period) from people on already low incomes, is that they create a lot of hardship. This must be balanced against the intended purpose of the conditionality, which is to promote work-related activities. On this point, the broader research tends to be relatively clear that the imposition of sanctions increases, rather than reduces, employment, sometimes by large margins. This is a common finding across research in Europe, seen in a paper in Denmark (Answers, 2011), two in the Netherlands (van den Berg et al., 2004 AND Abring et al., 2005), two in Germany (van den Berg et al., 2021 AND Boockmann et al., 2014), and one in Switzerland (Lalive et al., 2005).[3]The benefit and sanction regimes in these countries are, of course, not identical to those in the UK, but it is very clear that the same direction of effect is seen in a number of different countries and studies. It is also worth noting that the direct impact on those who are sanctioned is not the only way in which sanctions policy affects employment. The existence of sanctions helps enforce probation, and thus encourages those subject to probation to look for work and enter work even if they are never sanctioned. A successful conditionality regime can primarily affect employment by ensuring that people I DO comply with job search conditions and get work as a result – as these people would not be sanctioned, analyzes such as the DWP’s would not pick up on this effect (a point made in the DWP report). Indeed, recent IFS research finds a substantial impact of conditionality on employment, albeit with significant limitations and unintended consequences as well. The key question for policymakers is really whether these impacts justify the downsides of conditionality, rather than whether the effect of sanctions on employment are actually counterproductive.
Footnotes
[1] The DWP report also looks at the earnings of those who enter work after a sanction. This analysis is not without difficulties, but we do not address this part of the report here.
[2] Strictly speaking, one can estimate the impact of sanctions on the results of future work even without this assumption with the method of time of events. Briefly, in this approach, the likelihood that a claimant will begin employment at a given point in time and the likelihood that a sanction will be imposed are modeled. Because both are likely to be influenced by unobserved factors (as discussed below), the correlation in these two probabilities is modeled. The DWP report is clear that they do not. But accounting for this selection effect—the fact that those who are sanctioned are different from those who are not—is critical to the operation of the event timing method. As summarized by van den Berg etc. (2004) – It is clear that sanctions are imposed by the welfare agency in response to the behavior of the welfare recipient. Welfare recipients who receive a sanction are likely to be different from other welfare recipients. Neglecting this gives a biased assessment of the effect of the sanction. Therefore, we model both the process by which welfare recipients receive a sanction and the process by which they leave unemployment. [emphasis added]
