Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service reminds residents to keep fire safety in mind Warwickshire Easter County Council

As residents across Warwickshire prepare to celebrate Easter, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is reminding everyone to take fire safety precautions.

The Easter holiday is a time to celebrate and a time for families to get together, but it is also a time when the risk of fire increases due to the use of candles, cooking and outdoor activities such as barbecue.

WFRS is asking residents to keep fire safety at the forefront of their minds over the next week. The kids are out of school and more likely to help in the kitchen, and having family around means a busier household than usual, so it’s important to be prepared.

WFRS offers the following fire safety tips for Easter:

Keep cooking areas free of flammable items, such as tea towels and oven mitts, and never leave cooking unattended.

Look after children if they are in the kitchen – never leave them alone in the kitchen when cooking. Keep matches and pot handles out of their reach.

If you need to leave the kitchen while cooking, remove the pans from the heat or lower them to avoid danger.

Never leave candles unattended or within reach of children or pets.

Make sure you have an escape route planned in case of fire and make sure everyone in the family knows it, including visitors.

In addition to the advice above, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging residents to install smoke alarms on every level of their home and test them regularly to ensure they are in working order.

If you discover a fire in your home, the message is clear – get out, stay out and call 999.

Moreno Francioso, Fire Prevention Manager at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Easter is a time for families to get together and enjoy the holiday, but we want to make sure everyone stays safe.

“We urge residents to follow our simple tips to help prevent accidents and protect their homes and loved ones from fire.

“In addition, it’s a good idea to make sure you have smoke alarms on all levels of your home and test them regularly. In the event of a fire, working smoke alarms give you time to get out, stay outside and call the fire service.”

To read more information on fire safety and tips for preventing fires at home, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.

For more advice on fitting or maintaining smoke alarms in your home, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/smokealarms.