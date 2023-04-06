International News Updates – Captain’s Log

Aiden Fucci is sentenced to life in prison

Katherine Zickel

After nearly two years, 16-year-old Aiden Fucci was finally sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey on May 9, 2021.

Aiden Fucci, 14 at the time, pleaded guilty to stabbing the classmate 114 times. According to First Coast News, Bailey was last seen walking with Fucci in their neighborhood just before 2 a.m., captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera. She was reported missing at 10am and was found in the woods around 6pm. Fucci was arrested the next day.

News 4 Jax reported that since Fucci is still a juvenile, he is not eligible for the death penalty in the state of Florida. However, he is being tried as an adult and charged with first-degree murder, according to The Florida Times Union. He faces a minimum sentence of 40 years with the sentence revised to 25 years, as required by law.

The US Sun reported that Fucci’s mother, Crystal Lane Smith, is currently in jail awaiting trial for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. She was caught on camera washing the blood off her sons’ jeans in the bathroom sink.

Many of Bailey’s family and friends testified during the trial. News 4 Jax reported that Tristyn Bailey’s older sister, Alexis Bailey, began her testimony by dropping 114 heart-shaped, water-colored rocks into a jar, saying each one represented a stab wound her sister had suffered. to endure

Tristyn Baileys family asked for the maximum sentence for her killer, saying he cannot get away with it.

Richneck Teacher Dos lawsuit

Lindsay Deyton

After 25-year-old Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner was killed by her 6-year-old student on Jan. 6, Swerner has filed a $40 million lawsuit against former Newport News School Assistant Principal Ebony Parker. The board, former Superintendent George Parker III and former Principal Briana Foster Newton, reports NBC News. Zwerner, who was shot in the hand and chest, claims the administration knew about problems with violent student behavior and was aware of concerns that he had a gun.

The 6-year-old boy was reported to have a history of aggressive behavior that included choking and strangling a teacher, inappropriately touching another child, chasing students around the playground with a leash and swearing at teachers and other staff, according to the Journal. of Campus Safety.

The attorney general for Newport News has confirmed to WTKR that the boy who shot Zwerner will not be charged with aggravated assault, but indicated that other charges are possible and that the shooting is still under investigation.

Update on Nashville Shooting

Alyssa Tillman

Nashville mourns the loss of three students and three faculty members afterward shooting that took place at The Covenant School, a private Catholic school, last Monday morning, March 27th. According to CBS News, the faculty members were identified as Katherine Koonce, Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill. The three children have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney.

AP News reports that the attacker has been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who was a former student at The Covenant School. The gunman was killed within 14 minutes of the shooting being first reported, an action police said could have saved many lives.

Many officials have stated that this may have been a targeted attack. ABC News reports that Hale had a map of the school with a planned route for the shooting, and officers found writing at Hale’s home shortly after the shooting.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has called for prayers after the shooting and a A candlelight vigil was held in Nashville last Wednesday evening in honor of the victims, with first lady Jill Biden in attendance.

39 immigrants killed in fire at Immigration Detention Center

Jarrett Connolly

On March 27 around 10:00 p.m., a fire broke out at an immigration detention center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Rescue workers in Mexico reported that 39 migrants, mostly from South and Central America, were killed and 27 were seriously injured.

The center was used by Mexican authorities to temporarily house immigrants who were trying to cross illegally into the United States. According to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in a press conference with Mexican media the following day, the fire was started by some of the migrants who set their mattresses on fire to protest their violent deportation; however, this has not been officially confirmed by investigators.

Surveillance video provided by Mexican media shows several uniformed guards leaving the scene as the fire approaches, leaving behind several men in a locked cell. Mexican authorities have launched an investigation and arrested three immigration officers, two private security guards and one of the immigrants who started the fire, the Associated Press reported.

According to El Comercio, protests have since erupted against the mistreatment of migrants and against President Obrador, who blamed migrants alone for the tragedy.

Finland joins the NATO Alliance

Cameron Tomaino

On Monday, April 3, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a press conference ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers that Finland will join the US-led defense alliance on Tuesday. , after the final physical documents are delivered to Washington. The statement comes after Turkey, the last of the NATO member states still considering Finland’s entry into the alliance, finally accepted their application on Friday, March 31.

As the world watched Russian tanks roll across Ukraine’s border, starting the first war between two independent states in Europe since World War II, Russia’s other neighbors grew alarmed at the apparent aggression. Not long after the invasion, Finland made an application to NATO at the same time as neighboring Sweden, both seeking the alliance’s protection to thwart this new round of Russian aggression. Previously, both countries had followed a strict policy of neutrality.

Although the application process is rigorous, Finland met every requirement, but to get the entire alliance on board, every member state within the bloc must approve the application. In Sweden’s case, disputes over the extradition of suspected Kurdish terrorists have pushed Turkey away from approving them. Among NATO countries, Turkey and Hungary in particular have a history of obstruction and relatively warm relations with Russia, which calls into question their motive for dragging this process out over the past year.

However, Finland has avoided controversies among NATO countries and both host countries have accepted their accession to the alliance. Outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, the arrangement of thirty flagpoles, each with the flag of a member state, will be joined by another Finnish flag on Tuesday.