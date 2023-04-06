Global researchers condemn funding ban on influential Indian research center

The Indian Center for Policy Research has been a leading think tank on Indian climate policy. Its future is uncertain after a funding freeze.Credit: Dasarath Deka/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

International scholars fear that long-standing collaborations with Indian scholars could be jeopardized after a decision by the Indian government to suspend foreign funding for the New Delhi-based Indian think tank Center for Policy Research (CPR). Research projects at CPR that conduct some of India’s most influential independent policy studies have been temporarily suspended after India’s Ministry of Home Affairs suspended the think tank’s government license to receive overseas funding for 180 days or until further notice. further.

The move has sparked an outcry among Indian and foreign researchers who fear the funding freeze could damage the CPR and hinder independent policy scrutiny in India, which some say is threatened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. .

The CPR cannot survive in its current form, says political scientist Christophe Jaffrelot at the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) in Paris. Jaffrelot fears the suspension will remain in place indefinitely and could spell the end of the panel.

The government’s move will also scare away potential domestic financiers, says Vinay Sitapati, a political scientist at Ashoka University in Rajiv Gandhi Education City near Delhi.

CPR conducts research on public policy in India, including climate change, social and economic policy, governance and infrastructure. Last year it received about three-quarters of its grant funding from globally influential organizations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Bank. Its local researchers have contributed to high-profile international studies, such as the reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

A permanent suspension or rather cancellation would result in a significant loss in resources available to undertake our research work and fulfill our institutional mandate, a CPR official said in response to Natures question.

The suspension is related to the registration of CPRs in the Foreign Contribution Act (Regulation), which is designed to ensure that foreign entities do not unduly influence Indian domestic politics. It was amended by the Modis government in 2020 to increase the government’s power to regulate and control foreign payments to organizations. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has not publicly said why it has suspended the registration of CPRs and has not responded Natures request for comment. Indian media reported that the suspension order alleges that CPR used foreign funds for purposes other than those permitted under its license. The suspension follows a tax investigation into CPR last September.

In a statement in March, CPR denied any wrongdoing and said it was cooperating fully with authorities. We are in full compliance with the law and are routinely inspected and audited by government authorities, the statement said. There is no question of having undertaken any activity that is beyond our legally mandated social and compliance facilities, he adds.

Global protests

Dozens of researchers around the world have signed an open letter calling for the suspension to be lifted. The CPR was the last independent think tank [in India] where the researchers called a spade a spade, says Jaffrelot, who signed the paper.

CPR has played an extremely important role in informing public policy debate in India and internationally, says Frank Jotzo, an environmental economist at the Australian National University in Canberra.

Jotzo says CPR, founded in 1973, has a long and distinguished history of providing objective and honest analysis of government policy in India and has sometimes criticized Indian government policy and plans. This is invariably the case with any independent, impartial institute or organization anywhere in the world, he says.

If CPR research is curtailed, it will be a huge loss for India and the international community, says Jaffrelot. He says the institution where he is based, Sciences Po, will be affected by the loss of climate policy collaborators.

Matthew Lockwood, an energy and climate policy expert at the University of Sussex in Brighton, UK, says the suspension will have a chilling effect on research and policy debate in India. The suspension sends a broader message that independent thinking is not required, he says.

Sitapati says CPRs’ contribution to global debates benefits developing countries beyond India’s borders. CPR is a key Indian voice in international debates, speaking not only for India but also for the developing world, he says. On climate change, for example, CPR has played an invaluable role in shaping the conversation in a way that is alive to the concerns of developing countries.

The suspension applies to new funding as well as funding that CPR has already received from international sources. Its latest annual report, for the financial year 202122, also listed the MacArthur Foundation and the United Nations children’s charity UNICEF among its biggest funders. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation declined to comment on the suspension. Other funding organizations did not respond NatureRequests for comment.